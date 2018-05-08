Independent Distillers Canada Retains Bob’s Your Uncle Advertising Agency
Independent Distillers Canada hires advertising agency as part of bold expansion mode to become a major participant in the Canadian beverage alcohol market.TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TORONTO, May 7th, 2018 – Independent Distillers Canada (IDC) is working with Canadian agency, Bob’s Your Uncle, to significantly raise the portfolio and sales growth of its Ready to Drink liquors and beer in the Canadian market and beyond. IDC is a fully-owned subsidiary of Independent Distillers Group – a leading manufacturer and marketer of Ready to Drink liquors and beers in New Zealand, which are also exported to many countries around the world.
In a recent competitive review Bob’s Your Uncle was selected as IDC’s Agency of Record for the following brands: Vodka Mudshakes, Dos Locos Margarita, Twisted Shotz and NZ Pure a New Zealand import beer.
Rachel Estlin, IDC Group Marketing Manager - International said “From the beginning of the three month pitch process, Bob’s Your Uncle demonstrated exceptional passion and understanding for what we want to accomplish. They not only understood our business and our goals, but the creative and ideas they shared will allow us to innovate and amplify in the Canadian market (and broader) going forward. We share a competitive, entrepreneurial culture that I’m sure will help us grow into the future. The work they have shown us is forward thinking and category breaking. We couldn’t be happier with our choice of partner.”
Bob Froese, CEO of Bob’s Your Uncle, stated he is “particularly proud of this win. IDC is a forward-thinking client who fits our thoughtful food and beverage mission. They share the exciting traits of other brands we’ve helped bring to category significance.”
First work for IDC will break this May.
About Bob’s Your Uncle Bob’s Your Uncle is a Toronto advertising agency dedicated to thoughtful food & beverage brands. Clients include Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen, Bosch & Thermador Appliances, Olivieri Pasta, Yorkshire Valley Farms, Cineplex VIP and Second Harvest Food Rescue.
About Independent Distillers Canada Founded in Auckland, New Zealand in 1987, Independent Distillers Group has successfully been at the forefront of innovation and development of Ready to Drink liquor beverages in both New Zealand and Australia where it is a major player in the market. The Independent Distillers Group is part of Asahi Beverages, a leading manufacturer, marketer and distributor of alcohol and non-alcohol beverages, in Australia and New Zealand.
In 2001, Independent Distillers Canada was established as a fully owned subsidiary and now operates in all provinces across Canada. Core products include Vodka Mudshakes, Twisted Shotz, Alive 80-calorie sugar-free vodka coolers, Naughty Cow, Honesty Box Cider, Dos Locos, and NZ PURE LAGER. Independent Distillers Canada is in bold expansion mode to become a major participant in the Canadian beverage alcohol market.
