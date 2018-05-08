U.S. Senate Candidate Daryl Guberman Passionately Calls for Israeli PM Netanyahu to Break ties With IAF

U.S. Senate Candidate (CT) Daryl Guberman with Photograph of Israel PM Netanyahu

TEL AVIV, MEDITERRANEAN COAST, ISRAEL, May 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After deep research Connecticut U.S. Senate Candidate and leading business Quality and Manufacturing consultant Daryl Guberman has revealed the International Accreditation Forum (IAF) has clear ties, in his eyes and backed by evidence, to antisemitic terrorist groups in Palestine and abroad. He has recently bravely called on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directly via a thought-provoking, educating, and inspirational YouTube video to break all Israeli ties with the IAF, in the cause of dignity, justice, and human-rights.

“I am an American Jewish businessman who has been involved in quality, and manufacturing quality for almost 35 years,” commented Guberman. “As someone who has watched the threats to Israel manifest, and be commented on by PM Netanyahu, who has witnessed the actions of Iran, Palestinian terror groups, and others against the Israeli state and people, it's no longer possible for me to remain silent about Israel-based accreditation organizations remaining part of the IAF, who have close ties to these kind of groups, ties which cannot be sensibly denied. My hope is that by addressing these issues we will help make positive changes that will serve to protect both Israel and my own home, America.”

Guberman is CEO of GUBERMAN-PMC, LLC, which focuses on Quality and Manufacturing Consulting in the aerospace, medical implants and materials, and printing fields. He is also a possible Candidate for the 2022 Senate race in Connecticut. Through his career, he has saved diverse businesses millions of dollars through his productivity-enhancing consulting and management style. These successes have earned him features in numerous magazines, websites, videos, and television profiles.

According to the IAF and its infamous sister company ANAB, they are a “world association of Conformity Accreditation Assessment Bodies”. Guberman's timely research points to Iran, Pakistan, Palestinian and other involvement in the IAF which he strongly feels needs to be looked at very closely, particularly by Israel which is often under threat from these areas.

