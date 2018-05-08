Women Veterans ROCK! Celebrates National Military Appreciation Month
In celebration of National Military Appreciation Month - Women Veterans ROCK! Continues to engage, support and unify America’s Women Veterans and its extended Community of Military Women (including Active Duty, Reservists, National Guard, ROTC, Military Spouses and Military Moms too).
Women Veterans ROCK! convenes Military Women from all around the Mid-Atlantic Region for a unique and powerful two-day summer rally in support of its mission to promote Post-Military Civic Engagement and Civic Leadership. This year, Women Veterans ROCK! presents -“CLIMB” The Civic Engagement Ladder To Civilian Success - on June 22-23, 2018 at The Chubb Conference Center & Golf Club. It is located at 800 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444 (a suburb just outside of Philadelphia).
According to a recent Brown University study approximately “65 to 80 percent of veterans, that transitioned from the military (2014-2016), left without a job and expected to find meaningful employment quickly. The truth of the matter is while veterans are highly motivated to work hard and climb up the corporate ladder, many veterans are frustrated by harsh realities of having to start in low——paying entry-level civilian positions.”
The Women Veterans Summer Leadership Retreat is a growing East Coast Region summer tradition. It is dedicated to bringing together an engaged and electric group of Today’s Military Women. Each year Military Women learn new and emerging trends of Civic Leadership; Business/Workforce Leadership; and Nonprofit Leadership in an effort to continue serving their country as community-based catalysts for positive social change.
“Our Priority is Preparing Today’s Military Women for Post-Military Public Leadership,” says Deborah Harmon-Pugh, President of The Healthy Caregiver Community Foundation and National Campaign Chair for Women Veterans ROCK!
You’re invited to join this growing network of Today’s Military Women In Public Leadership! To learn more about this powerful group of Military Women join them at The Women Veterans Summer Leadership Retreat. To register to attend, visit WomenVetsRock.org.
Angel Livas
Women Veterans ROCK! / The Healthy Caregiver Foundation
215-836-4262
email us here