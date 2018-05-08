Tarps Now® Announces New Online Configurator for Ordering Custom Tarps and Covers for North American customers
Tarps Now® has released multiple Web 2.0 configurators used to design and order custom made tarps and coversST. JOSEPH, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tarps Now® is pleased to announce the development and release of a new suite of Web 2.0 product design configurators used by customers to custom design tarps and covers to meet a wide range of applications. Included in the new custom configuration tooling now available at the TarpsNow.com website, the military and other state and federal governmental agencies and municipalities can now readily custom design tarps and covers to meet a wide variety of very specific disaster recovery needs with exacting specifications using this newly developed Custom Size Tarp Builder which is designed to provide a seamless user experience focused on ease of use across a wide range of customer needs.
In addition to the Custom Size Tarp Builder released by Tarps Now®, the company is also pleased to announce the development and release of additional online software focused of providing customers an easy ordering process focused on odd shapes and configurations often used in heavy industries, trucking, railway transportation, construction, aerospace and military applications. Included are online builder tools that includes an online Custom Cylinder Cover Builder tooling, a Custom 5 Sided Equipment Cover Builder, and a Custom Size Round Tarp Builder. Also released is a new online Custom Vinyl Tarp Cover Builder tool, a new Custom Vinyl Box Cover Builder and a highly sought after Custom Industrial Curtain Builder.
To supplement the above suite of online custom tarp and cover building tooling now available at its website, Tarps Now® also offers a wide range of stock product and accessories focused on further customization and refinement often utilized following delivery.
Tarps Now® Products:
https://www.tarpsnow.com/rubber-tarp-straps.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/bungee-balls.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/cable-zip-ties.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/tarp-clips.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/utility-cord-rope.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/grommet-kits.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/fasteners-hardware.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/tarp-glue.html
https://www.tarpsnow.com/tarp-repair-tape.html
About Tarps Now®
Tarps Now® features an extensive online catalog of canvas tarps, poly tarps, custom tarps, mesh tarps, vinyl tarps and industrial divider curtains. As specialists in custom, canvas and vinyl tarps, they are the low-price leaders in their category. The company offers the convenience of fast, easy, online ordering as well as a knowledgeable staff to guide customers through the specification process insuring their project will be completed on time and in budget. Tarps Now® has the experience and scale to insure customer specifications are carefully followed and expectations exceeded for every project, large or small.
Michael Dill
Tarps Now, Inc.
888-800-1383
email us here