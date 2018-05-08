Global Smartwatch 2018 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2023

Smartwatch Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023

This report studies the global Smartwatch market status and forecast, categorizes the global Smartwatch market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan and other regions.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

Apple (US)

Samsung (KR)

Sony (JP)

Motorola/Lenovo (US)

LG (KR)

Pebble (US)

Fitbit (US)

Garmin (US)

Withings (FR)

Polar (FI)

Asus (CN)

Huawei (CN)

ZTE (CN)

inWatch (US)

Casio (JP)

TAG Heuer (CH)

TomTom (NL)

Qualcomm (US)

Weloop (CN)

Pulsense (US)

Geak (CN)

SmartQ (CN)

Hopu (CN)

Truly (CN)

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Other Regions

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By Main System

Apple Watch Kit

Android Wear

Tizen

Embedded OS

Others

By Screen Type

Mirasol Screen

Flexible E-paper

LCD Screen

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Personal Assistance

Medical / Health

Fitness

Personal Safety

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Global Smartwatch Market Research Report 2018

1 Smartwatch Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Smartwatch

1.2 Smartwatch Segment By Main System

1.2.1 Global Smartwatch Production and CAGR (%) Comparison By Main System (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Smartwatch Production Market Share By Main System (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Apple Watch Kit

1.2.4 Android Wear

1.2.5 Tizen

1.2.6 Embedded OS

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Smartwatch Segment By Screen Type

1.3.1 Mirasol Screen

1.3.2 Flexible E-paper

1.3.3 LCD Screen

1.4 Global Smartwatch Segment by Application

1.4.1 Smartwatch Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Personal Assistance

1.4.3 Medical / Health

1.4.4 Fitness

1.4.5 Personal Safety

1.5 Global Smartwatch Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Smartwatch Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.5.2 United States Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.6 South Korea Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.7 Taiwan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.6 Global Market Size (Value) of Smartwatch (2013-2025)

1.6.1 Global Smartwatch Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.6.2 Global Smartwatch Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

….

7 Global Smartwatch Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Apple (US)

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Smartwatch Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Apple (US) Smartwatch Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Samsung (KR)

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Smartwatch Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Samsung (KR) Smartwatch Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Sony (JP)

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Smartwatch Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Sony (JP) Smartwatch Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Motorola/Lenovo (US)

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Smartwatch Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Motorola/Lenovo (US) Smartwatch Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 LG (KR)

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Smartwatch Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 LG (KR) Smartwatch Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Pebble (US)

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Smartwatch Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Pebble (US) Smartwatch Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Fitbit (US)

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Smartwatch Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Fitbit (US) Smartwatch Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Garmin (US)

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Smartwatch Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 Garmin (US) Smartwatch Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Withings (FR)

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Smartwatch Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Withings (FR) Smartwatch Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.10 Polar (FI)

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Smartwatch Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 Polar (FI) Smartwatch Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Asus (CN)

7.12 Huawei (CN)

7.13 ZTE (CN)

7.14 inWatch (US)

7.15 Casio (JP)

7.16 TAG Heuer (CH)

7.17 TomTom (NL)

7.18 Qualcomm (US)

7.19 Weloop (CN)

7.20 Pulsense (US)

7.21 Geak (CN)

7.22 SmartQ (CN)

7.23 Hopu (CN)

7.24 Truly (CN)

Continued....

