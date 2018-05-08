Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market 2018 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast To 2025
PUNE, INDIA, May 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market:
Executive Summary
This report studies the global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) market, analyzes and researches the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like
General Electric Company (GE)
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
Cisco Systems, Inc.
Siemens AG
Intel Corporation
Microsoft Corporation
Rockwell Automation, Inc.
ABB
Atmel Corporation
ARM Holding plc.
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
EU
Japan
China
India
Southeast Asia
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Connectivity Management
Application Management
Device Management
Market segment by Application, Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) can be split into
Manufacturing
Energy & Power
Oil & Gas
Healthcare
Logistics & Transport
Agriculture
Others
Table of Content:
Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025
1 Industry Overview of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)
1.1 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Overview
1.1.1 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Product Scope
1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook
1.2 Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2013-2018)
1.2.1 United States
1.2.2 EU
1.2.3 Japan
1.2.4 China
1.2.5 India
1.2.6 Southeast Asia
1.3 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market by Type
1.3.1 Connectivity Management
1.3.2 Application Management
1.3.3 Device Management
1.4 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market by End Users/Application
1.4.1 Manufacturing
1.4.2 Energy & Power
1.4.3 Oil & Gas
1.4.4 Healthcare
1.4.5 Logistics & Transport
1.4.6 Agriculture
1.4.7 Others
2 Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Competition Analysis by Players
2.1 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Size (Value) by Players (2013-2018)
2.2 Competitive Status and Trend
2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate
2.2.2 Product/Service Differences
2.2.3 New Entrants
2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future
3 Company (Top Players) Profiles
3.1 General Electric Company (GE)
3.1.1 Company Profile
3.1.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.1.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.1.4 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.1.5 Recent Developments
3.2 International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
3.2.1 Company Profile
3.2.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.2.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.2.4 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.2.5 Recent Developments
3.3 Cisco Systems, Inc.
3.3.1 Company Profile
3.3.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.3.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.3.4 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.3.5 Recent Developments
3.4 Siemens AG
3.4.1 Company Profile
3.4.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.4.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.4.4 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.4.5 Recent Developments
3.5 Intel Corporation
3.5.1 Company Profile
3.5.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.5.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.5.4 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.5.5 Recent Developments
3.6 Microsoft Corporation
3.6.1 Company Profile
3.6.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.6.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.6.4 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.6.5 Recent Developments
3.7 Rockwell Automation, Inc.
3.7.1 Company Profile
3.7.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.7.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.7.4 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.7.5 Recent Developments
3.8 ABB
3.8.1 Company Profile
3.8.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.8.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.8.4 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.8.5 Recent Developments
3.9 Atmel Corporation
3.9.1 Company Profile
3.9.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.9.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.9.4 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.9.5 Recent Developments
3.10 ARM Holding plc.
3.10.1 Company Profile
3.10.2 Main Business/Business Overview
3.10.3 Products, Services and Solutions
3.10.4 Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Revenue (Million USD) (2013-2018)
3.10.5 Recent Developments
4 Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Size by Type and Application (2013-2018)
4.1 Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
4.3 Potential Application of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) in Future
4.4 Top Consumer/End Users of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT)
Continuous…
