Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023
WiseGuyReports.com adds “Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.
This report provides in depth study of “Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
This report studies the global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical market status and forecast, categorizes the global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
BASF SE
Viance LLC
Safeguard Europe Ltd.
Koppers Inc.
Rutgers Organics GmbH
Janssen Preservation & Material Protection
Rio Tinto Borates
Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co. KG
Lanxess
Troy Corporation
Lonza Group
Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
By Product
Chromated Arsenicals
Creosote
Copper Based
Alkaline Copper Quarternary
Ammoniacal Copper Arsenite
Copper Azole
Copper Napthenate
Others
Zinc Based
Others
By Technology
Water Borne
Oil Borne
Organic Solvent Borne
Others
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Furniture & Decking
Marine
Construction
Others
Major Key Points in Table of Content
Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market Research Report 2018
1 Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical
1.2 Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Segment By Product
1.2.1 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Production and CAGR (%) Comparison By Product (Product Category)(2013-2025)
1.2.2 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Production Market Share By Product (Product Category) in 2017
1.2.3 Chromated Arsenicals
1.2.4 Creosote
1.2.5 Copper Based
1.2.6 Alkaline Copper Quarternary
1.2.7 Ammoniacal Copper Arsenite
1.2.8 Copper Azole
1.2.9 Copper Napthenate
1.2.10 Others
1.2.11 Zinc Based
1.2.12 Others
1.3 Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Segment By Technology
1.3.1 Water Borne
1.3.2 Oil Borne
1.3.3 Organic Solvent Borne
1.3.4 Others
1.4 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Segment by Application
1.4.1 Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Furniture & Decking
1.4.3 Marine
1.4.4 Construction
1.4.5 Others
1.5 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market by Region (2013-2025)
1.5.1 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)
1.5.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.5.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)
1.6 Global Market Size (Value) of Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical (2013-2025)
1.6.1 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
1.6.2 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)
….
7 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 BASF SE
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 BASF SE Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Viance LLC
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Viance LLC Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Safeguard Europe Ltd.
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Safeguard Europe Ltd. Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Koppers Inc.
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Koppers Inc. Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Rutgers Organics GmbH
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Rutgers Organics GmbH Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.6 Janssen Preservation & Material Protection
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.6.2 Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Product Category, Application and Specification
7.6.2.1 Product A
7.6.2.2 Product B
7.6.3 Janssen Preservation & Material Protection Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.7 Rio Tinto Borates
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.7.2 Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Product Category, Application and Specification
7.7.2.1 Product A
7.7.2.2 Product B
7.7.3 Rio Tinto Borates Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.8 Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co. KG
Continued....
