Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2023

Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Summary

WiseGuyReports.com adds “Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market 2018 Global Analysis, Growth, Trends and Opportunities Research Report Forecasting to 2023” reports to its database.

This report provides in depth study of “Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical market status and forecast, categorizes the global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The major manufacturers covered in this report

BASF SE

Viance LLC

Safeguard Europe Ltd.

Koppers Inc.

Rutgers Organics GmbH

Janssen Preservation & Material Protection

Rio Tinto Borates

Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co. KG

Lanxess

Troy Corporation

Lonza Group

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

By Product

Chromated Arsenicals

Creosote

Copper Based

Alkaline Copper Quarternary

Ammoniacal Copper Arsenite

Copper Azole

Copper Napthenate

Others

Zinc Based

Others

By Technology

Water Borne

Oil Borne

Organic Solvent Borne

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Furniture & Decking

Marine

Construction

Others

Request a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3160420-global-wood-preservative-treatment-chemical-market-research-report-2018

Major Key Points in Table of Content

Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market Research Report 2018

1 Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical

1.2 Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Segment By Product

1.2.1 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Production and CAGR (%) Comparison By Product (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Production Market Share By Product (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Chromated Arsenicals

1.2.4 Creosote

1.2.5 Copper Based

1.2.6 Alkaline Copper Quarternary

1.2.7 Ammoniacal Copper Arsenite

1.2.8 Copper Azole

1.2.9 Copper Napthenate

1.2.10 Others

1.2.11 Zinc Based

1.2.12 Others

1.3 Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Segment By Technology

1.3.1 Water Borne

1.3.2 Oil Borne

1.3.3 Organic Solvent Borne

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Segment by Application

1.4.1 Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Furniture & Decking

1.4.3 Marine

1.4.4 Construction

1.4.5 Others

1.5 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.5.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.6 Global Market Size (Value) of Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical (2013-2025)

1.6.1 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.6.2 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

….

7 Global Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 BASF SE

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 BASF SE Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Viance LLC

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Viance LLC Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Safeguard Europe Ltd.

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Safeguard Europe Ltd. Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Koppers Inc.

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Koppers Inc. Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Rutgers Organics GmbH

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Rutgers Organics GmbH Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Janssen Preservation & Material Protection

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Janssen Preservation & Material Protection Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Rio Tinto Borates

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Rio Tinto Borates Wood Preservative Treatment Chemical Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co. KG

At any Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3160420-global-wood-preservative-treatment-chemical-market-research-report-2018

Continued....

Contact Us: sales@wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US) ; Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)