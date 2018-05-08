The Fertilizers Market value is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from $126 billion in 2017 to $202 billion in 2023.

Asia-Pacific is the major region for the fertilizers market with revenue of $77.19 billion in 2017 and estimated to reach $125.54 billion by 2023.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, May 8, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the Report “Fertilizers Market: By Organic (Blood Meal, Fish Meal, Manure, Greensand, Granite Meal and Others); By Inorganic (Nitrogen, Potassium, Phosphate, Calcium, Sulfur, Micronutrient and Others); By Bio Fertilizers (PSB, Azospirillum, Azotobacter, Rhizobium, Mycorrhiza and Others); By Type of Crop and By Geography - Forecast (2018-2023), published by IndustryARC, the market set to experience a substantial growth in the coming years owing to the upsurge in the demand for improving the yield of crops.Asia-Pacific with major share in the Fertilizers MarketAsia-Pacific is the major region for the fertilizers market with revenue of $77.19 billion in 2017 and estimated to reach $125.54 billion by 2023. In addition, Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for this market. Major countries of Asia-Pacific region are China, India, Pakistan, Indonesia are involved in many agricultural activities which makes it high demand region for fertilizers. Apart from Asia-Pacific, the fertilizer revenue in South and Central American countries are estimated to grow at a high CAGR of 7.6% and projected to gain revenue of $23.46 billion in 2023.Selected Fertilizer Type Analysis done in the full Report:Plant fertilizer products improve the levels of available nutrients and the chemical and physical characteristics of soil, thereby directly or indirectly improving plant growth, yield and quality. Macro-nutrients such as nitrogen (N), phosphorus (P), potassium (K), calcium (Ca), sulphur (S) and magnesium (Mg) or micro-nutrients such as zinc (Zn), copper (Cu), iron (Fe), boron (B), and molybdenum (Mo), are needed in large quantities. These nutrients are broadly used in organic fertilizers, inorganic fertilizers, and bio fertilizers. Although organic fertilizer industry occupies the major market, the growth prospects are more favorable for organic and bio fertilizers due to their environmentally friendly nature. The market for natural organic fertilizer is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% and to reach revenue of $49.15 billion by 2023.Inorganic fertilizer markets will lead and grow ta CAGR of 5.4% to outgrowth the revenue of $148 billion by 2023.Bio fertilizer is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 20.1% and generate revenue of $6.02 billion by 2023.To purchase or browse the table of contents of the report follow the link below: https://industryarc.com/Report/1262/fertilizers-market-analysis.html Excerpts on Market Growth FactorsIncreasing awareness amongst the farmers and plant breeders and with modern agriculture practices in the emerging regions like China, India, and Indonesia drives fertilizer demand for its benefits.Recent problem addressed is nutrients deliver to crops are slow release fertilizers using porous materials or polymer coating of conventional fertilizers, which have seen some amount of success but are severely limited by cost. Now, Graphene based nanomaterial’s might offer a possible pathway to the development of effective fertilizers.Organic products are now available in most of the conventional grocery stores. This is all possible with the advent of organic agriculture which is a system of farm design and management that creates an ecosystem which can achieve sustainable productivity with the use of organic fertilizer’s external inputs.Educating regarding various advancement in agriculture industry is letting the manufacturers to develop new technologies in producing customized fertilizer and its sage will enhance the quality and yield of the concerned crops.Talk to one of our sales representative about the full report by providing your details in the link below:Key players of the Fertilizers MarketGlobal as well regional players on fertilizer market is Potash Corporation, The Mosaic Company, Uralkali, EuroChem Group AG, and CF Industries Holding Inc. Potash Corporation accounts for 9% of the total fertilizer market, and operating in 40 countries. The industry has 10 products, one of its Ammonium Nitrate Solution DA190, and K-Mag® Premium by Mosaic Company also provide this type of fertilizer. 