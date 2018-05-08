The market is estimated to reach $1.6 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.6%.
The Americas hold major market share for Explosion Proof Lighting Market, while APAC continues to witness significant growth among others.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, May 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Explosion Proof Lighting Market: By Type (Fluorescent, Incandescent, HID, LED, Others); By Certifications (IEC, ATEX, NEC/CEC, Others); By American Standard (Class, Division); By Zone (0, 1, 2, etc); By Industry Verticals(Chemicals, Marine, Others); By Geography - (2018-2023)”, the market is estimated to reach $1.6 billion by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.6%.
Americas holds major market share during 2018-2023
The Americas hold major market share for Explosion Proof Lighting Market, while APAC continues to witness significant growth among others. Americas Explosion Proof Lighting Market is anticipated to reach $626.09 million by 2023 at a CAGR of 5.64%. The key end user markets in Americas are Power Plants, Pump Stations, Substations, Military Bases, Airports, Gas Stations, Oil Fields and Oil Platforms, among others.
Selected Value Chain Analysis done in the full report
Sub-component manufacturers such as accessories manufacturers create their products based on the demand pattern impacted by pull effect from Explosion Proof lighting. Value is added at each step, starting from the sub component manufacturer.
Initially, the product prototype developed by the R&D department (in case of new product) or pre-specified requirements is given to the component manufacturers, who then forwards their requirements to the component/sub component manufacturer. The specification sometimes includes customized products based on the product design specifications and demands the lighting to be manufactured as per the specifications.
At each phase, the device/components/ sub components has to be manufactured as per the industry standards. There are a number of certifying bodies such as ATEX, NEC, IECEx, CEC and so on which specifies the requirements of the hazardous location lighting for each phase of the value chain. At times, these certifications do provide an edge over the competitor’s product that guarantees the quality and reliability of the lighting.
Excerpts from Market Growth Factors Mentioned in the Full Report:
A swift rise in stringent regulatory action associated with worker and environment safety has been the key driver for widespread adoption of explosion proof lighting system.
The presence of flammable substances and other toxic substance such as paints, combustible dusts and others make explosion proof lighting devices in end-user industries necessary.
Companies in the Explosion Proof Lighting Market are focused on new product launches and collaboration as their key strategies. The Explosion Proof Lighting Market also witnessed nine acquisition in the aforesaid period as the main focus of the companies was centered on the introduction of new products and expansion of product portfolios across various industry verticals.
Companies Cited/Referenced/Interviewed:
1.ABB Corp
2.Hubbell Incorporated
3.Eaton Corporation PLC
4.Emerson Electric
5.Phoenix Products Company
6.R. Stahl, GMBH & Co
7.Larson Electronics
8.General Electric
9.Worksite Lighting LLC
10.Pepperl + Fuchs GMBH
Explosion Proof Market Report is segmented as indicated below.
Explosion Proof Market Market By Type:
1.General Area
2.Tube and String
3.Flash Lights
4.Wearable Lights
5.Panel Lighting
6.Others
Explosion Proof Market, by End-Use Industry
1.Power Plants
2.Pump Stations
3.Substations
4.Military Bases
5.Airports
6.Gas Stations
7.Oil Fields
8.Oil Platforms
9.Others
Explosion Proof Market By Geography (Covers 9+ Countries)
Explosion Proof Market Entropy
Company Profiles
Appendix: Abbreviations, Sources, Research Methodology, Bibliography, Compilation of Experts, Disclaimer.
