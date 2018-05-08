“Sight, Sound & Story: Post Production Summit” Returns for its Sixth Year to NYC on June 14th

Oscar-nominated Kevin Tent, ACE, heads this year’s lineup of celebrated editors. Tickets available now.

NEW YORK, NY , UNITED STATES, May 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manhattan Edit Workshop (MEWShop), the east coast leader in training and certification for content creators, announces the return of Sight, Sound & Story: Post Production Summit, taking place June 14th at the NYIT Auditorium Theater on Broadway.

MEWShop President, Jason Banke comments, “After two straight sold out post production events, we anticipate another full house for this year’s lineup. The event showcases a unique opportunity to learn directly from our industry’s leaders and experience the passion that goes into filmmaking, documentary editing, directing for TV, and more.” Panel Topics this year include; “Television's Cinematic Revolution,” “Deconstructing Documentary Films,” and "Inside the Cutting Room with Bobbie O’Steen" featuring Oscar-nominated editor Kevin Tent, ACE.

This special one-day summit features the some of the best in the business:

• Kevin Tent, ACE ("Nebraska," "Sideways," "The Descendants," “Election")

• Lynne Willingham, ACE (“Breaking Bad,” “Ray Donovan,” “X-Files”)

• Naomi Geraghty (“Billions,” “Bloodline,” “Treme”)

• Michael Berenbaum, ACE ("The Americans," “Divorce,” "Sex and the City")

• Ann Collins (“Joan Didion: The Center Will Not Hold,” “Swim Team”)

• Matthew Hamachek (“Cartel Land,” “The Trade,” “Amanda Knox,” “Meet the Patels”)

• Bobbie O'Steen ("Cut to the Chase," "The Invisible Cut")

• Bryan Chang (“Brasslands,” “Narco Cultura,” “A Year in Space”)

• Garret Savage ("My Perestroika," Karen Schmeer Film Editing Fellowship)

Registration Details:

Make sure to secure your ticket before they sell out! Following the event is a networking/tech party sponsored by the American Cinema Editors, including hors d’oeuvres, drinks and giveaways. Event admission is $49.00 including access to the after-party, with discounts available at select partner organizations. To register, please go to: https://bit.ly/2q1Fdz8.

All Attendees will receive a one-year subscription to Mocha Pro plug-in for Adobe courtesy of our supporting sponsor Boris FX.