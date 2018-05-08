Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores Market 2018 Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2023

Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores Industry

Description

Global cosmetic and personal care stores market growth outlook is positive with significant growth potential for skin care and cosmetic stores. Companies are investing in designs and digital technologies to improve sales and in-store experiences for its customers. At the same time, emerging markets growth, aspirational lifestyles, rapid urbanization, rising millennial population, and technological advances is driving the demand of cosmetic and personal care stores market.

The cosmetic and personal care stores market reached a value of nearly REDACTED in 2017 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED to nearly REDACTED by 2020. The cosmetic and personal care stores market is concentrated with large players dominating the market. Major players in the market include Walgreens Boots Alliance, LVMH, CK Hutchison Holdings, The Estee Lauder and others.

Cosmetics accounted for the largest share of the cosmetic and personal care stores market in 2017 at REDACTED. The highest growth is projected to come from Skin care, which is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED. Major factors included economic growth, rising income levels and rapid growth in millennial population globally.

Asia-Pacific is the largest cosmetic and personal care stores market, accounting for REDACTED of the global market. It was followed by Western Europe and South America region. Going forward, Eastern Europe is expected to witness the fastest growth in the cosmetic and personal care stores market, estimated at grow at a CAGR of REDACTED, followed by South America, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED.

The USA is the largest market in terms of value and in the cosmetic and personal care stores market. India and China are forecasted to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED and REDACTED, respectively.

The market is challenged by restraints such as growing popularity of e commerce platforms, counterfeit products and increased trade protectionism.Report Scope:

This research report categorizes the cosmetic and personal care stores market by type. Product type include beauty stores, cosmetics stores and perfume stores.

Report Includes:

- 92 data tables 
- An overview of the global cosmetic and personal care stores market 
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2022 
- Identification of segments with high growth potential and their future applications 
- Explanation of major drivers and regional dynamics of the market and current trends within the industry 
- Detailed profiles of major vendors in the market, including The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc., LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, dm-drogerie markt and CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.

Table of Contents 

Chapter 1 Introduction 
Study Goals and Objectives 
Reasons for Doing This Study 
Scope of Report 
Information Sources 
Methodology 
Geographic Breakdown 
Analyst's Credentials 
Related BCC Research Reports 
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights 
Chapter 3 Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores Market Characteristics 
Chapter 4 Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores Market Size and Growth 
Historic Market Growth 
Drivers of the Market 
Restraints on the Market 
Forecast Market Growth 
Drivers of the Market 
Restraints on the Market 
Chapter 5 Cosmetic and Personal Care Stores Market Trends and Strategies 
Augmented Reality for Personal Care Stores 
Catering to Growing Demand for Organic Products in Stores 
Digital Engagement in Stores 
Premiumization 
Rise in Influencer Marketing 
Adapting to Consumer Preferences and Tastes 
Increasing Use of Data Analytics 
Chapter 6 PESTLE Analysis 
Political 
Economic 
Social 
Technological 
Legal 
Environmental 

Continued...                       

 

Share This Story
