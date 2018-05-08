Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Highway, Street and Bridge Construction 2018 Global Overview, Market Opportunities and Outlook 2022

Highway, Street and Bridge Construction -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2023

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 8, 2018

The global highway, street and bridge construction market is registering strong growth due to increasing investments, government initiatives, and economic growth in developing and developed economies. At the same time, emerging market growth, low interest rate environment, rapid urbanization, rising population, improving technology, and growth in construction industry and is driving the demand for highway, street and bridge construction.

The market for highway, street and bridge construction reached a value of nearly $1,464.6 billion in 2017 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% to nearly $2,191.5 billion by 2022.

The market for highway, street and bridge construction is fairly concentrated with a few large players dominating the market. Major players in the market are China Railway Group Ltd, China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, Groupo ACS, VINCI and others.

Roads and highways accounted for the largest share of the market for highway, street and bridge construction in 2017 at REDACTED. The highest growth is also projected to come from Bridges, which isforecasted to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED. Major factors included economic growth, increasing investmentsand high demand for enhanced connectivity from nations across the world.

Asia Pacific is the largest market for highway, street and bridge, accounting for REDACTED of the global market.North America, and Middle East followed it. Going forward, Eastern Europe is expected to witness thefastest growth in the highway, street and bridge market, estimated to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED, followedby Africa, which is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED.

China is the largest market in terms of value and in the highway, street and bridge construction market.Russia and India are forecasted to have the fastest growth, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED and REDACTED,respectively.

The market is challenged by restraints such as decline in stringent regulations, uncertain market conditions, decrease in productivity and shortage of workforce.

China Railway Group Ltd. 
China Railway Construction Corporation Limited 
Grupo ACS 
VINCI 
China Communications Construction Company 
Samsung C&T 
AECOM 
STRABAG SE 
Fluor Corporation 
Kiewit 
Balfour Beatty

Table of Contents 

Chapter 1 Introduction 
Study Goals and Objectives 
Reasons for Doing This Study 
Scope of Report 
Information Sources 
Methodology 
Geographic Breakdown 
Analyst's Credentials 
Related BCC Research Reports 
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights 
Chapter 3 Highway, Street and Bridge Construction Market Characteristics 
Chapter 4 Highway, Street and Bridge Construction Market Size and Growth 
Historic Market Growth 
Drivers of the Market 
Restraints on the Market 
Forecast Market Growth 
Drivers of the Market 
Restraints on the Market 
Chapter 5 Highway, Street and Bridge Construction Market Trends and Strategies 
Digital Technologies Improving Construction Safety 
Building Information Modeling (BIM) To Improve Productivity 
Use of Autonomous Construction Vehicles to Improve Productivity 
Chapter 6 PESTLE Analysis 
Political 
Economic 
Emerging Markets 
Public Private Partnerships 
Technological 
Smart Highways 
3D Paving 
Social 
Employment Opportunities 
Legal 
Environmental 
Chapter 7 Highway, Street and Bridge Construction Market Segmentation 
Global Highway, Street and Bridge Construction Market, By Segment 
Global Highway, Street and Bridge Construction Market, Historic and Forecast, By Segment, 2013-2022, 
Highway and Street Construction Market 
Market Characteristics 
Market Trends and Strategies 
Bridge Construction Market 
Market Characteristics 
Market Trends and Strategies 

