PASTOR CHRIS OYAKHILOME AND THE INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL OF MINISTRY MARKED A SUCCESSFUL 2018 MINISTERS’ NETWORK CONFERENCE

The 7th edition of the International School of Ministers’ Network Conference with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome was recently conducted with success.

The greatest power on earth is the power of words. Truth is reality; the Word of God. And the main purpose Jesus came into the world was to make us one with God, by giving us His life. ” — Pastor Chris Oyakhilome

LONDON, LONDON, UK, May 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The City of Gold, Johannesburg South Africa, was the venue of the recently-concluded 7th edition of the International School of Ministers’ (ISM) Network Conference with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.

Exclusive photos from the event are available for free publishing at the following link: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1Z-obo1eBjpG434bRVB0u43C6mW0nDcg_

Thousands of ministers of the gospel gathered from 181 countries of the world for an annual fellowship in the unity of the faith, to be educated and empowered to do greater exploits for the kingdom of God.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome – President and Founder of Christ Embassy convened this conference. He started the vision of the International School of Ministry with a certain goal in mind – to communicate the teachings from the Word of God in all simplicity and through the power of the Spirit to train and equip ministers of the Gospel of Christ, building in them the realities of God's Word and empowering them to carry the message of eternal life in Christ Jesus to their world, with great demonstrations of the power of God.

Preceding the grand opening ceremony was a welcome banquet for all delegates. The attendees shared moments of meet-and-greet, prayers, worship and were treated to introductory remarks on the conference. A display of national pride and unity kicked off the highly- anticipated event. Special multilingual presentations of music and choreography featured at the sessions.

There were further speeches and remarks by senior ministers of Christ Embassy and the ISM Ministers’ Network in commemoration of the event, highlighting the achievements of the network in the outgone year.

Lots of discussions, experiences, testimonials, and projections formed the scope of several seminars focused on the involvement and impact of Christian ministers in their locality and in regions beyond. Some of the ministers took the stage to enlighten the attendees on the position and progress of the gospel activities in their country. Their vivid experiences and testimonials were designed to encourage the other ministers to do likewise in their home countries.

This conference also had in its program line up, an exhibition of the Believers’ Loveworld arms that are available for collaboration by the visiting gospel ministers and ministries. The ministers were educated on how to join the global work force for expansion of the gospel just as Christ Embassy continues to enlarge its reach around the world.

Each day’s high point was the expose by the man of God, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, whose conveyance of the message was described as profound, thought- provoking and uplifting. Pastor Chris expounded on the person of Christ, the Christian and the Church, establishing some foundational truths for a vibrant life and ministry; Words, Truth and Life.

“The greatest power on earth is the power of words. Truth is reality; the Word of God. And the main purpose Jesus came into the world was to make us one with God, by giving us His life. The Christian is a completely new creature; with the life and nature of Almighty God,” he taught.

He preached extensively, delivering principles on the gifts of God and how to participate in them. Continuing the theme daily, he explicated knowledge on the consciousness of the Christian minister, his sublime attributes in Christ and guidelines for service. The teachings delivered to the delegates the necessary equipment they have desired by the ministers.

During the grand finale, the Director of the International School of Ministry spoke appreciating the efforts of the ministers and laurels were presented as a token for outstanding commitment to actualizing the vision of reaching the world with the message in various ways. There was cheering and jubilation by the representatives of the nations as their leaders were called up the runway.

Pastor Chris Oyakhilome concluded the event to a close with special words of exhortation, healing and benedictions to respective groups of attendees. Delegates were literally transported to a higher level of glory and unprecedented release of the blessings. Not only have the ministers been transformed, their congregations will doubtless share in the advantages of these blessings.



Beyond the ISMMNC 2018, the projections by the ministers are lofty as they are now positioned to be more effective and successful in their lives and ministries.

The ministers left the conference looking forward joyfully to the next event in 2019 when thousands more are expected to attend. Registration details for the 2019 event will available on www.christembassy-ism.org .

Updates and more on the just- concluded ISMMNC 2018 are available on the ISM superuser on Kingschat program. Kingschat is available on the apple iOS and android google play stores.

