Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market  

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Research Report 2017” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 117 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including 

Archer Daniels Midland Co. 
BASF SE 
The Dow Chemical Co. 
Huntsman Corporation 
E.I. DuPont De Nemours & Co. 
BioAmber Inc. 
Myriant Corporation 
Cargill Inc. 
LyondellBasell 
Solvay S.A 
AkzoNobel NV 
Sigma-Aldrich 
Arkema SA 
Corbion NV 

 

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Green And Bio-Based Solvents in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
Bio-Alcohols 
Bio-Glycols 
Bio-Diols 
Lactate Esters 
Methyl Soyate 

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Green And Bio-Based Solvents for each application, including 
Paints 
Industrial & Domestic Cleaners 
Adhesives 
Printing Inks 
Cosmetics

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Research Report 2017 
1 Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Green And Bio-Based Solvents 
1.2 Green And Bio-Based Solvents Segment by Type (Product Category) 
1.2.1 Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2012-2022) 
1.2.2 Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016 
1.2.3 Bio-Alcohols 
1.2.4 Bio-Glycols 
1.2.5 Bio-Diols 
1.2.6 Lactate Esters 
1.2.7 Methyl Soyate 
1.3 Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Green And Bio-Based Solvents Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022) 
1.3.2 Paints 
1.3.3 Industrial & Domestic Cleaners 
1.3.4 Adhesives 
1.3.5 Printing Inks 
1.3.6 Cosmetics 
1.4 Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market by Region (2012-2022) 
1.4.1 Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022) 
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Green And Bio-Based Solvents (2012-2022) 
1.5.1 Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.5.2 Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

…………

7 Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 
7.1 Archer Daniels Midland Co. 
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.1.2 Green And Bio-Based Solvents Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.1.2.1 Product A 
7.1.2.2 Product B 
7.1.3 Archer Daniels Midland Co. Green And Bio-Based Solvents Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.2 BASF SE 
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.2.2 Green And Bio-Based Solvents Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.2.2.1 Product A 
7.2.2.2 Product B 
7.2.3 BASF SE Green And Bio-Based Solvents Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.3 The Dow Chemical Co. 
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.3.2 Green And Bio-Based Solvents Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.3.2.1 Product A 
7.3.2.2 Product B 
7.3.3 The Dow Chemical Co. Green And Bio-Based Solvents Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.4 Huntsman Corporation 
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.4.2 Green And Bio-Based Solvents Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.4.2.1 Product A 
7.4.2.2 Product B 
7.4.3 Huntsman Corporation Green And Bio-Based Solvents Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.5 E.I. DuPont De Nemours & Co. 
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.5.2 Green And Bio-Based Solvents Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.5.2.1 Product A 
7.5.2.2 Product B 
7.5.3 E.I. DuPont De Nemours & Co. Green And Bio-Based Solvents Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.6 BioAmber Inc. 

……..CONTINUED

