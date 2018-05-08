Claudia Harvey of Dig It Apparel to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, May 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you have happiness in life, the money and success will follow, and everything will fall into place as it should. And the definition of “success” is a very personal thing.

Claudia Harvey left a successful corporate career in senior management in the banking and financial sectors to find the balance in her life and with her family. She discovered entrepreneurship is the perfect vehicle for that balance and carving out her definition of success.

Harvey is the co-founder and CEO of Dig It Apparel®, which specializes in manufacturing utility gloves for women that protect a woman’s nails in the garden and any DIY project. Dig It’s industrial design patented Pillow-Top Protector™ sits on-top of a lady’s fingernail to inhibit dirt and debris from getting to nails. How simple yet amazingly effective! That simple idea, nine years later, has led Claudia to invest in other companies, founding and co-founding other businesses, and has taken Claudia across the globe sharing her story of creativity and empowerment.

“It was a casual conversation over beers and a barbecue with a friend,” recalls Harvey. “We were both gardeners who love being outdoors and also liked being stylish. We were lamenting the fact that we get our nails done only to ruin it the next day in the garden or working with our hands and said, "They should create nail-protector gloves for women!” so “They” became “We!"

Within six weeks of launching, Dig It had drawn interest from 42 independent retailers across Canada. With a viable concept and product, and proven sales to back it up, Harvey appeared on Dragons’ Den, Canada’s version of Shark Tank, where she partnered with investor Kevin O’Leary to expand the company into big box stores like The Home Depot Canada and Lowe's.

According to Harvey, having your own business solidifies your strengths and highlights your weaknesses. When you start a business, it's baptism by fire and you really have to hone the skills that come naturally to you.

“All the big companies started with an idea, but ideas are a dime a dozen,” says Harvey. “It’s about having the courage to take action on your thoughts in business as well as life in general is the key to changing your path and changing the person you are “

While Dig It’s Dragons' Den appearance represented a pivotal point in Harvey’s life and business, the experience convinced her she had something to say beyond talking about her product. She wanted to reach other aspiring women entrepreneurs to talk about work-life balance, overcoming fear, overcoming trepidation, and strategic thinking for how to start a company and balance your life.

Nine years from the start of Dig It Apparel, Harvey hasn’t let up. By learning from the best she’s transformed from “pitcher” to “investor” and invests in other businesses. Harvey shares her story from the stage and speaks internationally while recently sharing events with other notables in their field such as Tony Robbins, Pitbull, Mark Victor Hansen to name a few. She inspires and motivates others to follow their path and personal definition of success.

“My ultimate goal was to find balance and harmony with my family. If I could make that goal happen, everything else was gravy,” says Harvey. “I found wonderful balance with my kids. Even if Dragons' Den didn't happen and this whole journey hadn't worked out the way it did, I still would have found my definition of success with my kids and launching them as successful people.”

For more information visit www.digitapparel.com and www.claudiaharvey.com