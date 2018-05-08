Industrial Alcohols Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, INDIA, May 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ --

Global Industrial Alcohols Market

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Industrial Alcohols Market Research Report 2017” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 117 Pages With Detailed Analysis.

Description

Global Industrial Alcohols market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Cargill

MGP Ingredients

Green Plains

Birla Sugar

Cristalco

Greenfield Specialty Alcohols

Flint Hills Resources

Sigma Aldrich

The Andersons

Haike Chemical Group

Lanxess

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Eastman Chemical

Birla Sugar

Khemani Group

Ethanol Company

Dollex Industries

Praj Industries

Get sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1909110-global-industrial-alcohols-market-research-report-2017

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Industrial Alcohols in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Isopropyl Alcohol

Methyl Alcohol

Ethyl Alcohol

Isobutyl Alcohol

Benzyl Alcohol

Others (Pentanol and Methyl-1-Butanol)

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Industrial Alcohols for each application, including

Fuel

Chemical Intermediates & Solvent

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care Products

Food Ingredients

Others (Adhesives and Coatings)

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1909110-global-industrial-alcohols-market-research-report-2017

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global Industrial Alcohols Market Research Report 2017

1 Industrial Alcohols Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Industrial Alcohols

1.2 Industrial Alcohols Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Industrial Alcohols Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)

1.2.2 Global Industrial Alcohols Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016

1.2.3 Isopropyl Alcohol

1.2.4 Methyl Alcohol

1.2.5 Ethyl Alcohol

1.2.6 Isobutyl Alcohol

1.2.7 Benzyl Alcohol

1.2.8 Others (Pentanol and Methyl-1-Butanol)

1.3 Global Industrial Alcohols Segment by Application

1.3.1 Industrial Alcohols Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)

1.3.2 Fuel

1.3.3 Chemical Intermediates & Solvent

1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.5 Personal Care Products

1.3.6 Food Ingredients

1.3.7 Others (Adhesives and Coatings)

1.4 Global Industrial Alcohols Market by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.1 Global Industrial Alcohols Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Industrial Alcohols (2012-2022)

1.5.1 Global Industrial Alcohols Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

1.5.2 Global Industrial Alcohols Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

…………

7 Global Industrial Alcohols Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 Cargill

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Industrial Alcohols Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 Cargill Industrial Alcohols Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 MGP Ingredients

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Industrial Alcohols Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 MGP Ingredients Industrial Alcohols Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Green Plains

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Industrial Alcohols Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Green Plains Industrial Alcohols Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Birla Sugar

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Industrial Alcohols Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Birla Sugar Industrial Alcohols Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Cristalco

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Industrial Alcohols Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Cristalco Industrial Alcohols Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

……..CONTINUED