Industrial Alcohols Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025

Global Industrial Alcohols Market  

Global Industrial Alcohols Market Research Report 2017

Description

Global Industrial Alcohols market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including 

Cargill 
MGP Ingredients 
Green Plains 
Birla Sugar 
Cristalco 
Greenfield Specialty Alcohols 
Flint Hills Resources 
Sigma Aldrich 
The Andersons 
Haike Chemical Group 
Lanxess 
Exxon Mobil Corporation 
Eastman Chemical 
Khemani Group 
Ethanol Company 
Dollex Industries 
Praj Industries 

 

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Industrial Alcohols in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Southeast Asia 
India 

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
Isopropyl Alcohol 
Methyl Alcohol 
Ethyl Alcohol 
Isobutyl Alcohol 
Benzyl Alcohol 
Others (Pentanol and Methyl-1-Butanol) 

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Industrial Alcohols for each application, including 
Fuel 
Chemical Intermediates & Solvent 
Pharmaceuticals 
Personal Care Products 
Food Ingredients 
Others (Adhesives and Coatings)

 

Table of Contents -Major Key Points

Global Industrial Alcohols Market Research Report 2017 
1 Industrial Alcohols Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Industrial Alcohols 
1.2 Industrial Alcohols Segment by Type (Product Category) 
1.2.1 Global Industrial Alcohols Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022) 
1.2.2 Global Industrial Alcohols Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016 
1.2.3 Isopropyl Alcohol 
1.2.4 Methyl Alcohol 
1.2.5 Ethyl Alcohol 
1.2.6 Isobutyl Alcohol 
1.2.7 Benzyl Alcohol 
1.2.8 Others (Pentanol and Methyl-1-Butanol) 
1.3 Global Industrial Alcohols Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Industrial Alcohols Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022) 
1.3.2 Fuel 
1.3.3 Chemical Intermediates & Solvent 
1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals 
1.3.5 Personal Care Products 
1.3.6 Food Ingredients 
1.3.7 Others (Adhesives and Coatings) 
1.4 Global Industrial Alcohols Market by Region (2012-2022) 
1.4.1 Global Industrial Alcohols Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022) 
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022) 
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Industrial Alcohols (2012-2022) 
1.5.1 Global Industrial Alcohols Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022) 
1.5.2 Global Industrial Alcohols Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)

…………

7 Global Industrial Alcohols Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 
7.1 Cargill 
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.1.2 Industrial Alcohols Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.1.2.1 Product A 
7.1.2.2 Product B 
7.1.3 Cargill Industrial Alcohols Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.2 MGP Ingredients 
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.2.2 Industrial Alcohols Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.2.2.1 Product A 
7.2.2.2 Product B 
7.2.3 MGP Ingredients Industrial Alcohols Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.3 Green Plains 
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.3.2 Industrial Alcohols Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.3.2.1 Product A 
7.3.2.2 Product B 
7.3.3 Green Plains Industrial Alcohols Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.4 Birla Sugar 
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.4.2 Industrial Alcohols Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.4.2.1 Product A 
7.4.2.2 Product B 
7.4.3 Birla Sugar Industrial Alcohols Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.5 Cristalco 
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.5.2 Industrial Alcohols Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.5.2.1 Product A 
7.5.2.2 Product B 
7.5.3 Cristalco Industrial Alcohols Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017) 
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 

……..CONTINUED

 

wiseguyreports

