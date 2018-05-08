Industrial Alcohols Market 2018 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2025
Global Industrial Alcohols Market
WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Industrial Alcohols Market Research Report 2017” New Document to its Studies Database. The Report Contain 117 Pages With Detailed Analysis.
Description
Global Industrial Alcohols market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including
Cargill
MGP Ingredients
Green Plains
Birla Sugar
Cristalco
Greenfield Specialty Alcohols
Flint Hills Resources
Sigma Aldrich
The Andersons
Haike Chemical Group
Lanxess
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Eastman Chemical
Khemani Group
Ethanol Company
Dollex Industries
Praj Industries
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Industrial Alcohols in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Isopropyl Alcohol
Methyl Alcohol
Ethyl Alcohol
Isobutyl Alcohol
Benzyl Alcohol
Others (Pentanol and Methyl-1-Butanol)
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Industrial Alcohols for each application, including
Fuel
Chemical Intermediates & Solvent
Pharmaceuticals
Personal Care Products
Food Ingredients
Others (Adhesives and Coatings)
Table of Contents -Major Key Points
Global Industrial Alcohols Market Research Report 2017
1 Industrial Alcohols Market Overview
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Industrial Alcohols
1.2 Industrial Alcohols Segment by Type (Product Category)
1.2.1 Global Industrial Alcohols Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category) (2012-2022)
1.2.2 Global Industrial Alcohols Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2016
1.2.3 Isopropyl Alcohol
1.2.4 Methyl Alcohol
1.2.5 Ethyl Alcohol
1.2.6 Isobutyl Alcohol
1.2.7 Benzyl Alcohol
1.2.8 Others (Pentanol and Methyl-1-Butanol)
1.3 Global Industrial Alcohols Segment by Application
1.3.1 Industrial Alcohols Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2012-2022)
1.3.2 Fuel
1.3.3 Chemical Intermediates & Solvent
1.3.4 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.5 Personal Care Products
1.3.6 Food Ingredients
1.3.7 Others (Adhesives and Coatings)
1.4 Global Industrial Alcohols Market by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.1 Global Industrial Alcohols Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2012-2022)
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2012-2022)
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Industrial Alcohols (2012-2022)
1.5.1 Global Industrial Alcohols Revenue Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
1.5.2 Global Industrial Alcohols Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2012-2022)
…………
7 Global Industrial Alcohols Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Cargill
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Industrial Alcohols Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Cargill Industrial Alcohols Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 MGP Ingredients
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Industrial Alcohols Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 MGP Ingredients Industrial Alcohols Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 Green Plains
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Industrial Alcohols Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 Green Plains Industrial Alcohols Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Birla Sugar
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Industrial Alcohols Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Birla Sugar Industrial Alcohols Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.5 Cristalco
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.5.2 Industrial Alcohols Product Category, Application and Specification
7.5.2.1 Product A
7.5.2.2 Product B
7.5.3 Cristalco Industrial Alcohols Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2012-2017)
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview
……..CONTINUED
