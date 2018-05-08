Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Report On -“Medical Gas Blenders Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 - 2022”

Medical Gas Blenders Market 2018

Medical gas blenders combine pure oxygen with medical gas to deliver a specific fraction of inspired oxygen (F102). Medical gas blenders are used for anesthesia, intensive care, neonatology, neurology, obstetrics, analgesia, pulmonology, and sleep apnea.

The analysts forecast the global medical gas blenders market to grow at a CAGR of 4.82% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global medical gas blenders market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Medical Gas Blenders Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• HEYER Medical

• medin Medical Innovations

• MCQ Instruments

• Ohio Medical

• Ningbo David Medical Devices

• Precision Medical

Market driver

• Growing number of surgeries, prevalence of chronic diseases, and geriatric population.

Market challenge

• Stringent regulations

Market trend

• Growing popularity of automated and electronic gas blenders

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Overview

• Comparison by product

• Dual flow – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Tube flow – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Overview

• Hospitals

• ASCs

• Others

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

• Increasing use of respiratory gas blenders in NICUs

• Growing popularity of automated and electronic gas blenders

• High growth potential in emerging markets

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• HEYER Medical

• medin Medical Innovations

• MCQ Instruments

• Ohio Medical

• Ningbo David Medical Devices

• Precision Medical

Continued…..