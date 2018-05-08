Home Infusion Therapy provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth

Home Infusion Therapy

Various drug therapies are performed at home including pain management, parenteral nutrition, antibiotics and IVIG therapy. In addition, insulin home infusion therapy is also performed; it is the most widely used home infusion therapy. Pain killers and IVIG account for the major market shares after insulin. IVIG can be allowed to be administered to a patient after the diagnosis of congestive heart failure, neurological disorders and immune disorders. Home infusion therapy requires administrative services, pharmacy services, patient educating and training, equipments, care coordination and supplies.

Top Key Vendors:

Baxter, B. Braun Melsungen, Smiths Medical, CareFusion Corporation, Caesarea Medical Electronics, Fresenius Kabi

Change in lifestyle will boost the growth of home infusion therapy market. In addition, increase in diabetic population and reduction in treatment cost will also trigger the growth of this market. Many complicated medical conditions and illnesses can be treated with these infusion therapies which will reduce the hospital stay, and hence reduce the cost of treatment as well. Home infusion therapies are safer since the administration of the drugs is observed by physicians. This will also augment the growth of this market. Reimbursement policies of various public and private firms will also boost the growth of this market.

