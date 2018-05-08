Residents in Alexandria, Va. are Forgoing Homeownership for Apartment Living
Convenient, luxury waterfront apartment building with more than 50 floor plan options
“They’re telling us that they don’t want the headaches of homeownership,” said Michelle Partridge, regional property manager for Foulger-Pratt, the developer of The Thornton. “It’s much easier to call a landlord when something goes wrong.”
As the baby boomer generation ages, many are finding themselves still active but not wanting to move to active adult communities. With buildings like The Thornton, they can take advantage of the multiple on-site amenities, surrounding trails and outdoor activities while also still participating in a multi-generational community.
“The advantages of renting are many,” Partridge added, “In addition to being able to lock the door and take a trip without giving it a second thought, it allows for peace-of-mind if anything goes wrong. We’re also pet friendly—something many other housing options don’t allow.”
Situated on Hunting Creek, close to its intersection with the Potomac River, The Thornton is located in its own private sanctuary with multiple trails including the Mt. Vernon Trail.
The building is the largest, new waterfront apartment building in Alexandria and provides a multitude of spacious studio, one and two-bedroom floor plans and amenities. Studio apartments are as large as 540 sq. ft. and include a sleeping alcove; one-bedroom plans go up to 861 sq. ft. and two-bedroom floor plans are as spacious as 1,177 sq. ft. There are more than 55 floor plan options!
In keeping with the historic architecture of Old Town, the exterior of The Thornton is a timeless classic. Inside, the designs are luxurious and modern with unparalleled attention to detail—quartz countertops; walk-in closets in most homes; movable kitchen islands in some apartments; rich, wood-looking flooring; USB outlets; and keyless entry. Many apartments have views of the Potomac River and Hunting Creek and some have private outdoor balconies. Each unit has its own full-size washer and dryer.
Amenities include a dog grooming spa; outdoor pool; outdoor green spaces; gated indoor parking with guest parking; luxe lounges throughout with fireplaces and work spaces as well as nooks with televisions and a coffee station. Indoor and outdoor entertainment spaces provide areas to host family and guests.
There are on-site storage areas, including space to store bikes. Given all of the trails around, there are plenty of opportunities to bike ride. To the north, Old Town Alexandria is just a short bike ride away. To the south, trails make it an easy ride to Mount Vernon.
The Thornton also has easy access to I-495/I-95 and the George Washington Parkway. National Harbor is just across the Wilson Bridge from The Thornton with its 8 hotels, more than 40 restaurants, 160 shops and the recently opened luxury MGM National Harbor—hailed as one of the best entertainment venues on the East Coast.
There is no other apartment building in the Washington, D.C. region that has as much to offer as The Thornton. For those with an active lifestyle, The Thornton offers what few other residences can provide—extensive outdoor waterfront trails and outdoor activities. Between the building’s extensive amenities, including the huge variety of floor plans, and its location, it is no surprise that The Thornton is leasing quickly. For more information, www.thethorntonapts.com or call 703-751-1047.
Vicki Bendure
Bendure Communications
540-687-3360
email us here