New Jersey Packaging Executives Club (NJPEC) Announces Hall of Fame Inductees & Dinner

www.njpec.com

The Hall of Fame Dinner is an inspirational night as we honor and remember individuals who have made an impact in packaging and product development” — Steve Fischbein, President, NJPEC

WEST ORANGE, NEW JERSEY, USA, May 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The New Jersey Packaging Executives Club (NJPEC) will be holding its annual Hall of Fame Dinner on Thursday, May 24, 2018, at The Manor in West Orange, NJ. Since 2003, the dinner celebrates the achievement and contributions of top executives who have made a significant impact on the packaging industry.

The 2018 NJPEC Hall of Fame Honorees represent all facets of packaging, engineering, and product development achievements. The honorees and their companies are leaders in brand manufacturing, packaging, specialty retail, and the fragrance, skin care, make-up and health care industries. The NJPEC Hall of Fame inductees for 2018 are:

• Erin Dengeles, Perfumania

• Peggy Giuliano, International Papers

• Don Losier, Johnson & Johnson

• Jack Ritz, Premier Printing

• Sandip Shah, Shiseido

• Frank Johnston (In Memoriam), Elizabeth Arden

“The Hall of Fame Dinner is an inspirational night as we honor and remember individuals who have made an impact in packaging and product development,” said Steve Fischbein, President of NJPEC, and President of Just Packaging Inc.

NJPEC members and non-members are encouraged to attend this event.

To register for tickets to the NJPEC Hall of Fame Dinner visit the clubs newly re-designed website:

http://www.njpec.com/

###

About NJPEC

Founded in 1962, NJPEC is a non-profit organization of packaging professionals from all disciplines in the industry, who share information and hands-on business experience. The culture of NJPEC is comfortable, collaborative and professional; an environment of learning, social and business networking. Members invest their time, skills and knowledge to strengthen the packaging industry with talent and innovation. Numerous scholarship programs and mentoring opportunities are offered to support those entering the packaging field. Upcoming events include

Charter Fishing Extravaganza, Night at the Races, Mentoring & Scholarships Night, and the Package of the Year Awards in November. For more information visit: www.njpec.com

Join the NJPEC Social Media Communities to stay up to date on activities and network with peers: Facebook (www.facebook.com/njpec); Instagram (@njpec) and LinkedIn (New Jersey Packaging Executives Club).