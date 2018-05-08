CanadaStays Partners with Cottage Life to Create a Dedicated Online Cottage Rental Portal
Full-service rental marketplace allows cottage vacationers to easily find and plan their summer retreatsTORONTO, ON, CANADA, May 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Canada’s largest vacation rental marketplace, and Cottage Life, Canada’s go-to information source for outdoor and weekend living, have launched a new partnership that features a direct integration of the CanadaStays marketplace under the 'Rentals' section on the Cottage Life website. This new feature allows Cottage Life audiences to search and book CanadaStays’ cottages, cabins and vacation rentals across the country, without ever having to leave the Cottage Life website.
For vacation rental owners with properties listed on the CanadaStays platform, the new partnership means their property listings will now automatically reach a wider audience of travellers through CottageLife.com, which sees an average of 400,000 unique monthly visitors.
“This partnership makes so much sense for everyone.” says Emily Rayson, COO at CanadaStays. “Cottage Life is THE source in Canada for all things cottage-related, so it was a natural fit for us to integrate rentals on their site, and it’s a real win for their audience, allowing them to find everything they need in one place.”
Previously, travellers looking for a cottage or cabin rental anywhere in Canada had to spend hours sifting through hundreds of smaller sites to find a property that was both available for their dates and suited their family’s needs. Over the last few years, CanadaStays has helped travellers streamline their search by aggregating over 140,000 cottage, cabin, chalet and vacation rental properties across Canada on one platform that offers online booking and payment security. As a result, CanadaStays saw a 74% increase in trips taken on the platform in 2017 compared to the previous year.
An increase in visitors coming to the Cottage Life site in search of rental properties led to a turnkey online solution powered by CanadaStays, enabling vacationers to easily find and book their ideal cottage rental on CottageLife.com. The dedicated portal also allows cottage owners to list their own properties for rent on the site, and connect with an Account Manager for support.
As Canadian real estate prices continue to soar and the cost of owning and maintaining a second property increases, the rental market is growing as an affordable way to plan and enjoy a cottage vacation. Additionally, Canada’s vast natural landscapes are becoming top travel destinations for vacationers both in Canada and abroad, further fuelling the growing demand for cottage and cabin rentals across the country.
About CanadaStays:
Founded in Toronto in 2008, CanadaStays is Canada's largest vacation rental marketplace with over 140,000 vacation rental properties in 11,000+ destinations across Canada, the US, the Caribbean, Mexico and South America. CanadaStays provides property owners with a simple, effective marketing solution that gets their property listings in front of millions of visitors, while offering travellers unique accommodation options in their favourite destinations. Visit www.canadastays.com to learn more.
About Cottage Life Media:
Cottage Life Media, a division of Blue Ant Media, has been the definitive source for weekend living entertainment since 1988. Cottage Life Media publishes Cottage Life and Cottage Life West magazines, Cottagelife.com and broadcasts the Cottage Life television channel across Canada. Cottage Life Media produces the annual Spring and Fall Cottage Life Shows in Toronto, the Ottawa Cottage Life & Backyard Show and the Edmonton Cottage Life & Cabin Show. www.cottagelife.com. Follow us on: Twitter/Facebook/Instagram/Pinterest/YouTube
