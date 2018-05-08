Pro Skills Basketball Ready To “Smile On” With Lineberger Orthodontics
“We live in a great community, and we love to give back to and support the excellent sports programs around the LKN and Charlotte areas that are really making a difference,” explained Drs. Matt and Megan Lineberger. “Pro Skills Basketball was an obvious choice to partner with as we both played some hoops in our day, and we see our patient family raving about PSB and sporting their swag every day. Their support of student-athletes, their coaches and their families is inspiring and we are just happy to be a part of it.”
As the new community partner of Pro Skills Basketball, Lineberger Orthodontics will schedule, market and track mouth guard fittings at select office locations this fall. They will also attend PSB’s Seasonal Kickoff Meeting to speak with families, book future appointments, and least importantly, the docs will offer up free basketball knowledge and advice to the whole program, although most will wisely choose to not seek this. Promotions and other content regarding oral health and protection will be shared with the PSB community via social media (@linebergerortho @ProSkillsBball).
“Pro Skills Basketball is very pleased to join in community partnership with Lineberger Orthodontics,” said Brendan Winters, Co-Founder & Director of Pro Skills Basketball. “This partnership will strengthen our commitment to provide consistent opportunity and resources to our student-athletes and their families.”
For more information about Pro Skills Basketball, please visit https://proskillsbasketball.com/.
About Lineberger Orthodontics:
The Lineberger Orthodontics Team has been assembled carefully and thoughtfully to unite and deliver an overall orthodontic experience like no other. One common goal unites them: to give our patients the ability to SMILE ON no matter life's circumstances. To achieve this goal, we have a combined team experience of 60+ years with members of all ages and from all over. A drive to keep learning, improving, and evolving through continuing education is what keeps us at the zenith of technology, offering innovative treatment techniques (non-tightening braces, no gaggy goopy molds, and the #1 Invisalign Provider in Charlotte and LKN), customized patient-care, and not to mention, a waiting room filled with massage chairs, fresh Starbucks coffee, iPads, music, and free hugs around every corner. Most important, we have designed our philosophy to make you a member of the Lineberger Orthodontic Family immediately upon walking through our doors, the smile at the end of the journey is just the sugar-free icing on the cake.
About Pro Skills Basketball:
Pro Skills Basketball is a national leader in youth basketball development and is a member of the prestigious Jr. NBA Flagship Network. PSB offers training, clinics, camps, and club teams to boys and girls of all ages and skill levels. Their focus is not only on teaching young players basketball skills on the court, but lessons that will translate to life off the court as well.
About National Amateur Sports:
National Amateur Sports (NAS) is a full-service sports marketing firm focused on growing amateur athletics programs. By leveraging technology, NAS eases administrative burdens and enriches the quality of school’s media assets. The improved platform drives traffic and attracts community partners eager to reach this valued demographic through targeted marketing campaigns and community good will. These partnerships generate much needed revenue for interscholastic sports.
Ashley Osiecki
National Amateur Sports
704-341-4645
email us here