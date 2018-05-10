Auction Mobility Honored a Stevie Award in the 2018 American Business Awards

Auction Mobility was Wins a Stevie Award in the American Business Awards® for their Integrated Mobile App for Auction Houses.

BOSTON , MA, USA, May 10, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word meaning “crowned”.

Thousands of organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were considered in a wide range of categories. Auction Mobility was nominated in the Integrated Mobile Experience category for their best-in-class Auction Software.

“Winning a Stevie Award at the American Business Awards is an honor, and a testament to the great clients we get to work with every day” said Jeremy Paradise, Auction Mobility CEO. “We’ve built an integrated mobile & web auction platform for our clients that is easy to use and that enables them to significantly increase new auction registrations, participation and revenue.”

The judges had great things to say about Auction Mobility’s platform:

“This is a nice application that clearly accomplishes the goal. Nice work!”

“Auction Mobility’s Integrated Mobile App for Auction Houses provides a very useful solution to help drive auctions and provide an alternative to various 3rd party solutions. Allowing clients to market their auctions to a wide array of users this solution greatly helps overall engagement. Good job.”

“Definitely took mobility to another level in the world of auctions. Easy to use, single swipe method. Very user-friendly, easy access to details.”

“…one of the best in its category.”

More than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

“The nominations submitted for The 2018 American Business Awards were outstanding. The competition was intense, and those recognized as Stevie Award winners should be immensely proud of this accomplishment,” said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

About Auction Mobility:

Boston-based Auction Mobility is the world’s leading auction platform. We provide clients with a unique digital experience to promote their brand across mobile, tablet and the web through their own white-labeled bidding engine.

Founded in 2013 with a passion for collecting, we've brought together unique talent representing decades of experience in user design, usability and technology development to create the industry’s first and only customizable mobile and web auction platform for auction houses. We have eliminated the distinction between “live” and “in-person” auction buyers by enabling them to participate equally in auctions in real time via an integrated mobile app & web auction platform.

Our platform allows buyers to bid on items from wherever they are, more easily than if they were sitting just feet from the auctioneer. Expanding the global reach of auction houses in a world where access to unique inventory is increasingly in demand better serves collectors, consignors, and the auction houses themselves. As a global provider, our solutions are engineered to provide customers the most innovative experience in the marketplace.

You can learn more about Auction Mobility at www.auctionmobility.com

About the Stevie Awards :

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

Sponsors of The 2018 American Business Awards include HCL America, John Hancock Financial Services and SoftPro.

