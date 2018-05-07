Former Athletes Chris Tschupp and Myles Clohessy to Star in hockey drama The Third Period
The Third Period is the first feature-length hockey film in U.S. history to be written, produced and directed by a woman – former Fox Sports Ohio Steph Greegor
The Third Period writer and director Steph Greegor has selected former NHL athlete and Calvin Klein model Chris Tschupp to play the lead character "Mike Olsky," in her film about an aging ice hockey star who must battle his way back from injury before retirement.
The hot-shot antagonist “Teddy Hendrix” will be played by up-and-coming New York actor and Quantico cast member Myles Clohessy, a former Division 1 athlete, who played ice hockey for two years.
“I think it’s incredibly important that hockey players are in leading roles in this film,” Greegor said. “Hockey fans are very particular about what they see on film. They know when it’s real and they know when you’re faking it. So, there’s no faking here. We have legit players, who also have entertainment experience.”
Tschupp was awarded a full scholarship to the University of Notre Dame for ice hockey before being drafted by the NHL’s Calgary Flames at 18 and playing four years in the ECHL. He was then discovered as a model by Calvin Klein himself before having stints on Sex and the City, October Road, Life on Mars, and Paintball: The Movie (2005).
“I felt like this role was written for me,” Tschupp said. “The script is amazing and I’m excited to get on the ice and get started. I think we can change the way people look at the game through Steph’s eyes.”
Clohessy is a former Division I soccer player for Central Connecticut State University, who also played a couple years of hockey and is now training with a pro hockey coach.
“I got some of the skating genes from my mom (figure skater Catherine Erhardt)...so I grew up skating a lot,” said Clohessy. “Hockey is a sport that I’ve always loved. It’s exciting that I’m getting back into it. This is a skill set that takes immense dedication, and that's something that I look forward to honing and perfecting to the best of my ability before we start shooting.”
For Clohessy acting is a family business. He grew up going to set with his father, actor Robert Clohessy (Blue Bloods, The Avengers). Clohessy attended the Purchase Conservatory of Acting in NY, played prime time T.V. guest star roles as well as and is a current Wilhelmina model. You can spot him on the hit T.V. show Quantico during the second half of this season.
“I’m really excited for Steph. I know Steph loves hockey, and I think it will give it a better perspective other than all of the male-centric sports films that have come out,” said Clohessy, who was especially impressed with The Third Period’s script, also written by Greegor. “I think Steph has a really great script here that’s really character-driven and isn’t just about sports, but how through sports you can overcome the hardest struggles in life. I think that’s something that’s really unique about the script that I’m excited to delve into.”
The Third Period is the first feature-length hockey film in U.S. history to be written, produced and directed by a woman – former Fox Sports Ohio writer and on-air Blue Jackets Live guest Steph Greegor. Following a lifelong, award-winning journalism career and five seasons covering the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets, Greegor began writing and producing films. Her short film “Olsky,” the short proof-of-concept for The Third Period was Emmy-nominated and festival-accepted.
“I was going through something similar to the main character, Mike Olsky, while I was covering hockey and it absolutely inspired me to write this script,” Greegor said. “Ice hockey is a beautiful sport; precise, fast, and tough. And I wanted to capture that in film. Particularly at a time when the hockey fan base is growing, especially among women and kids. It’s exciting for me, as a woman, to be one of the first helming such a male-dominated arena.”
Dan Hinote, a Stanley Cup Champion and former Columbus Blue Jackets’ assistant coach is Executive Producer of the film. Hinote was the first NHL player ever to be drafted from West Point when the Colorado Avalanche selected him in the 7th round (167th overall pick) of the 1996 NHL Entry Draft. Hinote was a member of the Stanley Cup champion Avalanche in 2001. He went on to play with the St. Louis Blues and the MoDo Hockey in the Swedish Elitserien. Hinote retired following the 2009-10 season and took a job as an assistant coach with the Columbus Blue Jackets
The Third Period will be produced by Len Hartman, an award-winning screenwriter and film producer who worked on projects including Free State of Jones, a Civil War era historical drama starring Matthew McConaughey.
The Third Period will be filmed in Columbus from June 3 through July 14 of 2019.
