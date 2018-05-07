FITLY – the innovative Running Pack that is about to change short runs.
Successfully funded through Kickstarter, FITLY is now shipping worldwide!GREENACRES, FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 60+ million runners face the same issue every time they go out for a quick run: how to efficiently carry small personal items (cell phone, keys, ID, etc.) while running in complete comfort. FITLY, an innovative Running Pack solves it in a new way; one rooted in biomechanics, decades of endurance training and the focus on what’s essential.
Successfully funded through Kickstarter, FITLY is now shipping worldwide for $79. Visit www.fitlyrun.com
Made by runners, FITLY is focused on meeting rigorous criteria the sport of Running mandates. FITLY is also full of innovations, a provisional patent and two World Premieres. Some of its cutting-edge features include:
● A water-resistant phone slot to protect phones from the rain and sweat, a significant advantage over most every other solution, even twice its price. Moreover, phones are locked into place and can never bounce while running.
● Fidlock™, a magnetic snap and mechanical lock for a revolutionized fastening system.
● S-cafe®, an award-winning eco-friendly nylon fabric mixed with recycled ground coffee for odor resistance and useful moisture wicking.
● Cordura®, a durable and puncture resistant military-grade fabric.
● Special noise-free zipper tabs to avoid annoying ticking noises when running.
● X-Shape: using the steadiness of your upper back and chest area, FITLY’s X-Shape weight distribution snugly fits body contours. It allows free running movements while preserving body symmetry. A pleasant feeling of wearing almost nothing.
● Smart multi-compartments with water-resistant liners to keep valuables safe and dry.
● Reflective bands to keep runners visible at night, a whistle for emergencies, and slots for coins, credit cards, gels, IDs, etc.
For more information about these features, visit www.fitlyrun.com
ABOUT FITLY
FITLY is the fruit of a lifelong love of running. The inevitable search for a discrete, simplistic, and exceptionally convenient companion to safely carry your valuables when going outside. FITLY designed exactly that with some surprising (patent pending) twists!
Follow us on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/fitlyrun/?hl=en
Jean-Marc Fontaine
5618431428
email us here
FITLY
Discover FITLY in 60 seconds.