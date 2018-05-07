Sisters of Secrets Book hits #1 in new release on Amazon
Media Strategist,Breakthrough Life and Literary Coach Tricia Andreassen takes Sisters Of Secrets Book to #1 in new release
AMAZON (NASDAQ:AMZN)
Creative Life Publishing and Learning Institute
Andreassen International
Tricia Andreassen assists Author Elizabeth Flores on launch of her book Sisters Of Secrets: The Story Behind The Turpin Case Arrest, bringing it to #1 in new release in under 24 hours and hitting best seller in 2 additional categories. The story of this book grips the heart as Flores writes her story and shares her personal experience in going through abuse, homelessness, grief of losing a child, overcoming cancer and more. Her sister Louise Turpin was arrested in January 2018 on charges of child abuse and neglect on her own children. Flores shares how this has broken her heart and at the same time remains dedicated to show that even in the worst circumstances of growing up there are choices one can make to take a path of light or a path of darkness. Flores shares how God has never left her side and continues to be her source of strength. Andreassen was a contributor to help bring this story of hope to the world as this was Flores's dream. "For over 2 years I have coached Elizabeth on how to develop her content and her speaking message to impact the world. From working on stage to developing her 5-minute message to deliver to media outlets. Everyone has a story but the tipping point of it making a difference is in the details and the understanding of the audience in which the message serves." Comments Andreassen. Statistics show that the average U.S. nonfiction book is now selling less than 250 copies per year and less than 2,000 copies over its lifetime. "Additional impact is lost when the writer is not coached or equipped with how to take their message to multiple media platforms. When we have a message of hope and encouragement we must make sure we can get it delivered to people. It can literally save lives." says Andreassen.
Tricia Andreassen has been a professional speaker for over decades ranging in topics of Entrepreneurship, Mindset and Focus and Breaking Chains from the past that can hold you back. Her fusion of business marketing and getting stories on international platforms as well as being a literary and storytelling coach is just one of her levels of expertise. She brings a message of hope, resilience, courage and perseverance to all of her speaking events openly sharing the love of God and His healing. "I owe my life to Jesus and what He has done for me." Says Andreassen. "I want people to know that they can achieve and do all things through Christ because He does provide that strength." She also has accumulated over 5 thousand hours in private and group coaching helping others define their story and discover the voice of positive change within them.
Andreassen doesn't hide in shame from her own past as a little girl who overcame sexual abuse, mental and emotional abuse. She stands in the gap for women and children who face the demons of the past so they can be the Warrior God has called them to be. Her name is affectionately called Ms. Unstoppable because of her unstoppable devotion to bring healing through journaling, art, songwriting, music, drama and more to break the chains of the past and step into one's life purpose. She has coached her clients on how to tell their story effectively on major outlets such as Good Morning America, 20/20, Dr. Phil, Dr. Oz, Good Morning Britain, People Magazine, USA today, and countless more. She has also been interviewed on her own story and her expertise. "My goal is to stand as a Warrior killing off Shame." She proclaims. "For when shame is killed off we can step fully into our purpose and stand for our own story to help others." Her publishing company is unique in that it offers full service PR and marketing services to help writers become Best Selling Authors and leverage them to other forms of media like Television, Movies, Podcasts and more. Her first love is to bring breakthrough to the human spirit so that story is unlocked and brought forward for great impact.
If you have a story that needs to be heard and would like to inquire about coaching, Co-Authoring with Tricia or publishing your own non-fiction book in the Inspirational Christian genre please email Warrior@MsUnstoppable.com. Her topics range greatly and are creatively designed to the audience you wish to empower. Elizabeth Flores book can be purchased at www.SistersOfSecrets.com and on all major distribution channels.
Patricia Andreassen
Creative Life Publishing
7049686994
email us here