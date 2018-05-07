Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Plastic Recycling Market 2018 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities Forecast To 2025

Plastic Recycling Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, INDIA, May 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plastic Recycling Market 2018

Wiseguyreports.Com adds “Plastic Recycling Market –Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025” To Its Research Database.

Report Details:

This report provides in depth study of “Plastic Recycling Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Plastic Recycling Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

This report studies the Plastic Recycling market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of manufacturers, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top manufacturers in global and major regions, and splits the Plastic Recycling market by product type and applications/end industries.

The major players in global Plastic Recycling market include
Clear Path Recycling 
Clean Tech Incorporated 
Mohawk Industries Incorporated 
CarbonLite Industries 
Envision Plastics Industries 
Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Incorporated 
Evergreen Plastics 
PolyQuest 
Phoenix Technologies 
Verdeco Recycling 
Custom Polymers 
KW plastics 
Extrupet 
Greentech 
Veolia Polymers 
Hahn Plastics 
PLASgran 
APR2 Plast 
Luxus 
Viridor 
Centriforce 
Visy 
Kyoei Industry 
Wellpine Plastic Industical 
Fuqing Topway Plastics Industrial 
Intco 
Suzhou Jiulong Recy & Tech 
Longfu Recycling Energy Scientech

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with Recycled, consumption, revenue, market share and growth rate of Plastic Recycling in these regions, from 2013 to 2024 (forecast), covering

North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Asia Other 
ROW

On the basis on the types, this report covers

PET 
PP 
HDPE 
LDPE 
Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers 
Packaging & Consumer Goods 
Construction 
Textile fiber / clothing 
Landscaping/Street furniture 
Other Uses

This report provides valuable information for companies like manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and individuals who have interests in this industry.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

1 Plastic Recycling Market Overview 1 
    1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Plastic Recycling 1 
    1.2 Plastic Recycling Segment by Types (Product Category) 1 
      1.2.1 Global Plastic Recycling Sales (K MT) and Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Types (2013-2024) 3 
      1.2.2 Global Plastic Recycling Recycled Market Share (%) by Types in 2017 4 
      1.2.3 PET 5 
      1.2.4 PP 6 
      1.2.5 HDPE 7 
      1.2.6 LDPE 8 
    1.3 Global Plastic Recycling Segment by Applications 8 
      1.3.1 Global Plastic Recycling Sales (K MT) Comparison by Applications (2013-2024) 9 
      1.3.2 Packaging & Consumer Goods 11 
      1.3.3 Construction 11 
      1.3.4 Textile fiber/clothing 12 
      1.3.5 Landscaping/Street furniture 12 
    1.4 Global Plastic Recycling Market by Regions (2013-2024) 13 
      1.4.1 Global Plastic Recycling Market Size and Growth Rate (%) Comparison by Regions (2013-2024) 13 
      1.4.2 North America Plastic Recycling Status and Prospect (2013-2024) 13 
      1.4.3 China Plastic Recycling Status and Prospect (2013-2024) 14 
      1.4.4 Europe Plastic Recycling Status and Prospect (2013-2024) 15 
      1.4.5 Japan Plastic Recycling Status and Prospect (2013-2024) 16 
      1.4.6 Asia Other Plastic Recycling Status and Prospect (2013-2024) 17 
    1.5 Global Plastic Recycling Market Size (2013-2024) 18 
      1.5.1 Global Plastic Recycling Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2024) 18 
      1.5.2 Global Plastic Recycling Sales (K MT) Status and Outlook (2013-2024) 19 

….

7 Global Plastic Recycling Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 52 
    7.1 Clear Path Recycling 52 
      7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 52 
      7.1.2 Plastic Recycling Introduction 53 
      7.1.3 Clear Path Recycling Plastic Recycling Production (K MT), Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018) 53 
      7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 55 
    7.2 Clean Tech Incorporated 55 
      7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 55 
      7.2.2 Plastic Recycling Introduction 56 
      7.2.3 Clean Tech Incorporated Plastic Recycling Production (K MT), Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018) 57 
      7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 58 
    7.3 Mohawk Industries Incorporated 58 
      7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 58 
      7.3.2 Plastic Recycling Introduction 59 
      7.3.3 Mohawk Industries Incorporated Plastic Recycling Production (K MT), Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018) 60 
      7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 61 
    7.4 CarbonLite Industries 62 
      7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 62 
      7.4.2 Plastic Recycling Introduction 62 
      7.4.3 CarbonLite Industries Plastic Recycling Production (K MT), Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018) 63 
      7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 64 
    7.5 Envision Plastics Industries 65 
      7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 65 
      7.5.2 Plastic Recycling Introduction 65 
      7.5.3 Envision Plastics Industries Plastic Recycling Production (K MT), Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018) 66 
      7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 68 
    7.6 Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Incorporated 68 
      7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 68 
      7.6.2 Plastic Recycling Introduction 69 
      7.6.3 Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Incorporated Plastic Recycling Production (K MT), Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018) 70 
      7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 71 
    7.7 Evergreen Plastics 72 
      7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 72 
      7.7.2 Plastic Recycling Introduction 72 
      7.7.3 Evergreen Plastics Plastic Recycling Production (K MT), Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018) 73 
      7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 75 
    7.8 PolyQuest 75 
      7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 75 
      7.8.2 Plastic Recycling Introduction 76 
      7.8.3 PolyQuest Plastic Recycling Production (K MT), Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018) 76 
      7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview 78 
    7.9 Phoenix Technologies 78 
      7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 78 
      7.9.2 Plastic Recycling Introduction 79 
      7.9.3 Phoenix Technologies Plastic Recycling Production (K MT), Revenue (Million USD) and Gross Margin (%) (2013-2018) 80 
      7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview 82 
    7.10 Verdeco Recycling 82 

Continued….

