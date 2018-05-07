Baby Bottles 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 3.97 % and Forecast to 2022

Wise.Guy.

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents "Global Baby Bottles Market 2018-2022" New Document to its Studies Database

About baby bottles

Baby bottles feature nipples and are primarily used by infants and young children to consume liquid food. They are mainly used to feed infant formula, expressed breast milk, and/or pediatric electrolyte solutions.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global baby bottles market to grow at a CAGR of 3.97% during the period 2017-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global baby bottles market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of different types of baby bottles as per the product capacity, age group, product, and distribution channel.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Baby Bottles Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• BABISIL

• Handi-Craft Company

• Mayborn Group Limited

• Munchkin

• Pigeon



Market driver

• Rising demand from developing countries

Market challenge

• Increasing awareness about the benefits of breast milk

Market trend

• Rising demand from developing countries

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT CAPACITY

• Segmentation by product capacity

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY AGE GROUP

• Segmentation by age group

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Segmentation by product

• Comparison by product

• Plastic baby bottles – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Glass baby bottles – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Other baby bottles – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by product

PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 11: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY RETAIL DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

• Segmentation by retail distribution channel

• Comparison by retail distribution channel

• Offline – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Online – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Market opportunity by retail distribution channel

PART 12: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 13: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 14: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 15: MARKET TRENDS

• Rising demand from developing countries

• Emergence of BPA-free baby bottles

• Growing popularity of glass baby bottles

PART 16: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive landscape

PART 17: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• BABISIL

• Handi-Craft Company

• Mayborn Group Limited

• Munchkin

• Pigeon

Continued…….

