Non-photo Personalized Gifts 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 9.87 % and Forecast to 2022
PUNE, INDIA, May 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market 2018-2022” New Document to its Studies Database
About Non-photo Personalized Gifts
When a gift is personalized without a photo, it is called a non-photo personalization gift. These include categories like wearables and accessories, decoration, kitchenware and tableware, stationery and greeting cards, food and beverages, and sports equipment and toys among others.
Technavio’s analysts forecast the global non-photo personalized gifts market to grow at a CAGR of 9.87% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global non-photo personalized gifts market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Technavio's report, Global Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• CafePress
• Cimpress
• Personalizationmall.com
• Shutterfly
• Things Remembered
Market driver
• Growth in gifting culture and the increasing demand for seasonal decorations
Market challenge
• Growing preference for homemade or DIY gifts
Market trend
• Rise in popularity of 3D printed personalized gifts
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
Table Of Contents:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market overview in terms of skills and technology for personalized gifts
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL
• Segmentation by distribution channel
• Comparison by distribution channel
• Global non-photo personalized gifts market through offline distribution channel
• Global non-photo personalized gifts market through online distribution channel
• Strategy recommendations for gift manufacturers and sellers
• Market opportunity by distribution channel
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT CATEGORY
• Segmentation by product category
• Comparison by product category
• Global non-photo personalized gifts market for wearables and accessories
• Global non-photo personalized gifts market for decoration
• Global non-photo personalized gifts market for kitchenware and tableware
• Global non-photo personalized gifts market for stationery and greeting cards
• Global non-photo personalized gifts market for sports equipment and toys
• Global non-photo personalized gifts market for food and beverages
• Global non-photo personalized gifts market for others
• Market opportunity by product category
PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• Non-photo personalized gifts market in Americas
• Non-photo personalized gifts market in EMEA
• Non-photo personalized gifts market in APAC
• Key leading countries
• Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges
PART 13: MARKET TRENDS
• Specialized merchandise by vendors
• Growing B2C e-commerce and m-commerce market
• Rise in popularity of 3D printed personalized gifts
• Other trends in the market:
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption
• Competitive scenario
PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• CafePress
• Cimpress
• Personalizationmall.com
• Shutterfly
• Things Remembered
Continued…….
