Non-photo Personalized Gifts 2018 Global Market Expected to Grow at CAGR 9.87 % and Forecast to 2022

About Non-photo Personalized Gifts

When a gift is personalized without a photo, it is called a non-photo personalization gift. These include categories like wearables and accessories, decoration, kitchenware and tableware, stationery and greeting cards, food and beverages, and sports equipment and toys among others.

Technavio’s analysts forecast the global non-photo personalized gifts market to grow at a CAGR of 9.87% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global non-photo personalized gifts market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Technavio's report, Global Non-photo Personalized Gifts Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• CafePress

• Cimpress

• Personalizationmall.com

• Shutterfly

• Things Remembered

Market driver

• Growth in gifting culture and the increasing demand for seasonal decorations

Market challenge

• Growing preference for homemade or DIY gifts

Market trend

• Rise in popularity of 3D printed personalized gifts

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table Of Contents:

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market overview in terms of skills and technology for personalized gifts

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

• Segmentation by distribution channel

• Comparison by distribution channel

• Global non-photo personalized gifts market through offline distribution channel

• Global non-photo personalized gifts market through online distribution channel

• Strategy recommendations for gift manufacturers and sellers

• Market opportunity by distribution channel

PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT CATEGORY

• Segmentation by product category

• Comparison by product category

• Global non-photo personalized gifts market for wearables and accessories

• Global non-photo personalized gifts market for decoration

• Global non-photo personalized gifts market for kitchenware and tableware

• Global non-photo personalized gifts market for stationery and greeting cards

• Global non-photo personalized gifts market for sports equipment and toys

• Global non-photo personalized gifts market for food and beverages

• Global non-photo personalized gifts market for others

• Market opportunity by product category

PART 09: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• Non-photo personalized gifts market in Americas

• Non-photo personalized gifts market in EMEA

• Non-photo personalized gifts market in APAC

• Key leading countries

• Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

• Specialized merchandise by vendors

• Growing B2C e-commerce and m-commerce market

• Rise in popularity of 3D printed personalized gifts

• Other trends in the market:

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Overview

• Landscape disruption

• Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendors covered

• Vendor classification

• Market positioning of vendors

• CafePress

• Cimpress

• Personalizationmall.com

• Shutterfly

• Things Remembered

Continued…….

