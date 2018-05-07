Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Tissue Engineering Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2023

Tissue Engineering is a process involving in-vitro development of tissues or organs. It is done to replace or support the function of defective or injured body part. Tissue engineering involves the application of biology and engineering for innovation of tissue substitutes that can maintain, restore and improve the function of ruptured human tissue. Products developed by this procedure are efficient and durable. Tissue engineering is gaining its popularity in various areas such as burn treatment or wound care, neurology products, orthopedics, urological products and others. On the basis of type of material used, tissue engineering and regeneration market can be segmented into synthetic, genetically modified and biological materials.

Scope of the Report: 
This report focuses on the Tissue Engineering in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers 
Allergan 
Integra Lifesciences 
C. R. Bard 
Zimmer Biomet 
Organogenesis 
Osiris Therapeutics 
Cryolife 
ACell 
Biocomposites 
DSM 
Episkin 
J-TEC 
Athersys 
Biotime 
B. Braun 
International Stem Cell 
Bio Tissue Technologies

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers 
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) 
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) 
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) 
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers 
Synthetic Materials 
Biologically Derived Materials 
Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into 
Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal & Spine 
Neurology 
Cardiology & Vascular 
Skin & Integumentary 
Others

 

Table Of Contents:                                                                                                                          

1 Market Overview 
1.1 Tissue Engineering Introduction 
1.2 Market Analysis by Type 
1.2.1 Synthetic Materials 
1.2.2 Biologically Derived Materials 
1.2.3 Others 
1.3 Market Analysis by Applications 
1.3.1 Orthopedics, Musculoskeletal & Spine 
1.3.2 Neurology 
1.3.3 Cardiology & Vascular 
1.3.4 Skin & Integumentary 
1.3.5 Others 
1.4 Market Analysis by Regions 
1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico) 
1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) 
1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) 
1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa 
1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023) 
1.5 Market Dynamics 
1.5.1 Market Opportunities 
1.5.2 Market Risk 
1.5.3 Market Driving Force 
2 Manufacturers Profiles 
2.1 Allergan 
2.1.1 Business Overview 
2.1.2 Tissue Engineering Type and Applications 
2.1.2.1 Type 1 
2.1.2.2 Type 2 
2.1.3 Allergan Tissue Engineering Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.2 Integra Lifesciences 
2.2.1 Business Overview 
2.2.2 Tissue Engineering Type and Applications 
2.2.2.1 Type 1 
2.2.2.2 Type 2 
2.2.3 Integra Lifesciences Tissue Engineering Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.3 C. R. Bard 
2.3.1 Business Overview 
2.3.2 Tissue Engineering Type and Applications 
2.3.2.1 Type 1 
2.3.2.2 Type 2 
2.3.3 C. R. Bard Tissue Engineering Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.4 Zimmer Biomet 
2.4.1 Business Overview 
2.4.2 Tissue Engineering Type and Applications 
2.4.2.1 Type 1 
2.4.2.2 Type 2 
2.4.3 Zimmer Biomet Tissue Engineering Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 
2.5 Organogenesis 
2.5.1 Business Overview 
2.5.2 Tissue Engineering Type and Applications 
2.5.2.1 Type 1 
2.5.2.2 Type 2 
2.5.3 Organogenesis Tissue Engineering Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017) 

