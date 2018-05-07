The Consumer 3D Printing Market is expected to reach $ 5,349.43 million

Americas dominates the Consumer 3D Printing Market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. It is expected to reach $2694 million at a CAGR of 19.90% by 2023.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, May 7, 2018 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “ Consumer 3D Printing Market By Materials (Plastics, Metals and Others); By Form (Filament, Powder, Liquids); By Technology(Stereo Lithography, FDM and Others); By Application (Miniatures, Repairs, Art, Jewellery and others) & Geography -Forecast 2018-2023”, the market is driven by the industry application segment in miniatures, repairs, art, jewellery, home decor, and war gaming.Americas to have a major share in the Consumer 3D Printing MarketAmericas dominates the Consumer 3D Printing Market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. It is expected to reach $2694 million at a CAGR of 19.90% by 2023.The growth of the market in Americas can be attributed to the increased adoption of 3D printing technologies and growing investments. Europe is expected to experience a more rapid growth than Asia Pacific.Selected / Sample Analysis done in the full Report:In the miniature’s segment, 3D printers are used to obtain a miniature model based on a life size object. In 2016, the miniatures segment reached a revenue of $197.35 million. It is expected to reach a revenue of $1083.73 million at a CAGR of 22.23% by 2023. Earlier, making a miniature was very laborious and time consuming. However, the ease of production has brought down the costs for miniatures. Miniatures are also useful for architects and builders who like to visualize their designs in the real world.US is one of the main regions for the production of miniatures. The idolization of different characters is prevalent in the US. Hence, the sales of miniatures has been rising in the toy industry. The 3D printer kit eliminates the need for skilled labour, since the job is done in less than half of the expected time.To purchase or browse the table of contents of the report follow the link below:Excerpts on Market Growth FactorsHigh adaptability of 3D printing with materials like printing ink provides opportunities for the 3D printing materials during the forecast period.Substantial cost savings can be achieved with the help of 3D printing. The capital generated can be used for other business practices.Elimination of human error in a product to deliver high quality goods gains popularity among the consumers. This factor elevates the demand for the additive printing technology.Ability of 3D printing process in the swift delivery of goods to the markets helps in the further growth of the 3D printing related service providers.Talk to one of our sales representative about the full report by providing your details in the link below:Key players of the Consumer 3D Printing MarketStratasys is the leading player in the Consumer 3D Printing Market having a share of 5% in the overall revenue. Sulpteo comes next with a share of 2.14% in the market. Stragasys has catered to a variety of customers with its broad range of products and for this reason has a firm grip on the market. Materialise NV has also been successful in meeting the industrial and consumer demands.Consumer 3D Printing Market report is segmented as belowA. Consumer 3D Printing Market By Price Ranges1. Less than $5002. $500-$10003. $1000-$20004. Greater than $2000B. Consumer 3D printing Market By Materials Used1. Plastics1.1. PLA1.2. ABS1.3. PVA2. Metals3. Ceramics4. By Form4.1. Filament4.2. Powder4.3. LiquidsC. Consumer 3D Printing Market By End User1. Homes2. Educational Institutions3. Small and Medium Businesses4. Architects and Designers5. Service ProvidersD. Consumer 3D Printing Market By Geography (covers 16+ countries)E. Consumer 3D Printing Market By EntropyCompanies Cited / Interviewed1.3D SYSTEMS2.ARCAM AB3.ASIGA4.BEIJING TIERTIME TECHNOLOGY5.BIOMEDICAL MODELING INC.6.CARIMA7.CONCEPT LASER GMBH8.ENVISIONTEC GMBH9.EOS GMBH10.EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG11.EXONE GMBH12.MCOR TECHNOLOGIES13.SHAPEWAYS INC14.SOLIDSCAPE15.Company 15+Related Report:A.3D Printing Material MarketB.3D Printing in Healthcare MarketWhat can you expect from the report?The Consumer 3D Printing Market Report is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following 20 points:1. Market Size by Product Categories & Application 11. Demand Analysis (Revenue & Volume)2. Market trends & Relevant Market Data 12. Country level Analysis3. Manufacturer Landscape 13. Competitor Analysis4. Distributor Landscape 14. Market Shares Analysis5. Pricing Analysis 15. Value Chain Analysis6. Top 10 End user Analysis 16. Supply Chain Analysis7. Product Benchmarking 17. Strategic Analysis8. Product Developments 18. Current and Future Analysis9. Mergers & Acquisition Analysis 19. Opportunity Analysis10. Patent Analysis 20. Revenue and Volume AnalysisFrequently Asked Questions:Q. Does IndustryARC publish country or application based reports in Consumer 3D Printing Market segment?Response: Yes, we do have separate reports as mentioned below:1. Americas Consumer 3D Printing Market (2018-2023)2. Europe Consumer 3D Printing Market (2018-2023)3. Asia Pacific 3D Printing Market (2018-2023)4. Educational Institutions 3D Printing Market (2018-2023)5. Service Providers 3D Printing Market (2018-2023)6. Architects and Designers 3D Printing Market (2018-2023)To request for a proposal, provide your details in the below link:About IndustryARC:IndustryARC is a Research and Consulting Firm that publishes more than 500 reports annually, in various industries such as Agriculture, Automotive, Automation & Instrumentation, Chemicals and Materials, Energy and Power, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Information Technology, Life sciences & Healthcare.IndustryARC primarily focuses on Cutting Edge Technologies and Newer Applications in a Market. Our Custom Research Services are designed to provide insights on the constant flux in the global supply-demand gap of markets. Our strong team of analysts enables us to meet the client research needs at a rapid speed, with a variety of options for your business.We look forward to support the client to be able to better address their customer needs, stay ahead in the market, become the top competitor and get real-time recommendations on business strategies and deals. Contact us to find out how we can help you today.