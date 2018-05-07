The Composites Market is expected to reach $31,727 million by 2023.

Asia Pacific has the largest share in the Composites Market. This is due to the large economic developments in China and other developing countries.

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled " Composites Market By Material (Polymer, Glass, Carbon, Metals); By End Product Type (Fiber-Reinforced, Structural); By Resin Type (Thermosetting, Thermoplastic); By Technology; By Application (Construction, Automotive, Electronics, Consumer Goods) & By Geography-Forecast (2018-2023)", the market is driven by the growing aerospace and automotive industries.Asia Pacific dominates the Composites Market in the forecast periodAsia Pacific has the largest share in the Composites Market. This is due to the large economic developments in China and other developing countries. The region has a large number of oil importers and supply chain participants and is expected to benefit from low oil prices. The strong labor market conditions and reduction in prices will drive the domestic demand in the region. The growth of the construction industry is a major driver for the growth of the Composites Market in the region. The growing number of construction contracts and sites in countries such as Vietnam, India, China, Indonesia, and Malaysia also enhances the demand for composites in Asia Pacific. The growth of the construction industry is a major driver for the growth of the Composites Market in the region. The growing number of construction contracts and sites in countries such as Vietnam, India, China, Indonesia, and Malaysia also enhances the demand for composites in Asia Pacific.Selected Analysis done in the full Report:With the rapid growth of electronics industry, composite materials are finding more electronic applications. Composites for electronic applications have high thermal conductivity, low thermal expansion, low dielectric constant, high/low electrical conductivity electromagnetic interference, depending on the specific electronic application. They are equipped with good electric insulation, antimagnetic and spark free properties. These composites are used to construct distribution pillars, link boxes, profiles for the separation of current carrying phases to prevent short circuits. Composites of semiconductors are even used to create new materials with modified optoelectronic properties, band gaps and band offsets.To purchase or browse the table of contents of the report follow the link below:Excerpts on Market Growth FactorsGovernment regulations related to emissions will drive the demand for Composites Market during the forecast period.Increasing demand for production of lightweight transportation and aerospace vehicles enhances the growth of composites.Growing use of fiber reinforced composites elevates the growth of the Composites Market.Talk to one of our sales representative about the full report by providing your details in the link below:Key players of the Composites MarketTeijin, Toray, and Cytec are the major players in the Composites Market. Teijin provides a wide range of solutions, from development of materials to products that meet different needs in markets spanning from apparels to industry textiles. Toray manufactures products related to fibers & textiles, plastics & chemicals, and Life Science. Cytec provides highly advanced composite and adhesive materials that are suitable for extreme environments, temperature changes, and external conditions.Composites Market is segmented as belowEmergence of end user industries such as automotive, aerospace, and construction drives the demand for Composites Market.A. Composites Market By End Product Type1. Fiber-Reinforced Composites2. Structural Composites3. OthersB. Composites Market By Resin Type1. Thermosetting2. ThermoplasticC. Composites Market By Application1. Electronics & Semiconductors2. Automotive3. Aerospace & Defense4. Consumer Goods5. Construction & Infrastructure6. Marine7. OthersD. Composites Market By Technology1. Injection Molding2. Compression Molding3. Pultrusion4. Filament Winding5. LayupE. Composites Market By Geography( covers 9+ countries)F. Composites Market EntropyCompanies Citied / Interviewed1. MITSUBISHI RAYON CO. LTD.2. GURIT HOLDING AG3. JPS COMPOSITE MATERIALS CORPORATION4. A. SCHULMAN INC.5. ASHLAND INC.6. CYTEC SOLVAY GROUP7. THE R J MARSHALL COMPANY8. SGL CARBON SE9. TEIJIN LIMITED10. Toray Industries, Inc.Related Report:A.Medical Composites MarketB.Functional Composites MarketWhat can you expect from the report?The Composites Market Report is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following 20 points:1. Market Size by Product Categories & Application 11. Demand Analysis (Revenue & Volume)2. Market trends & Relevant Market Data 12. Country level Analysis3. Manufacturer Landscape 13. Competitor Analysis4. Distributor Landscape 14. Market Shares Analysis5. Pricing Analysis 15. Value Chain Analysis6. Top 10 End user Analysis 16. Supply Chain Analysis7. Product Benchmarking 17. Strategic Analysis8. Product Developments 18. Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis9. Mergers & Acquisition Analysis 19. Opportunity Analysis10. Patent Analysis 20. About IndustryARC:IndustryARC is a Research and Consulting Firm that publishes more than 500 reports annually, in various industries such as Agriculture, Automotive, Automation & Instrumentation, Chemicals and Materials, Energy and Power, Electronics, Food & Beverages, Information Technology, Life sciences &Healthcare. 