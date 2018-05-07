Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Metal Material for 3D Printing: Market Analysis, Strategies, Segmentation And Forecasts, 2018 To 2025

Metal Material for 3D Printing – Global Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Manufacturers, Analysis of Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metal Material for 3D Printing Market 2018

Description: 

This report studies the global Metal Material for 3D Printing market status and forecast, categorizes the global Metal Material for 3D Printing market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The global Metal Material for 3D Printing market is valued at xx million US$ in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx.x % between 2018 and 2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report 
3D Systems Corporation 
Arcam AB 
EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems 
Voxeljet 
GKN 
Sandvik 
Carpenter Technology Corporation 
Renishaw 
Hoganas 
LPW Technology 
Optomec 

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering 
North America 
Europe 
China 
Japan 
Other Regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
Titanium 
Nickel 
Stainless Steel 
Aluminum 
Others 
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including 
Aerospace & Defense 
Automotive 
Consumer 
Healthcare 
Other

Table Of Content:

Global Metal Material for 3D Printing Market Research Report 2018 
1 Metal Material for 3D Printing Market Overview 
1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Metal Material for 3D Printing 
1.2 Metal Material for 3D Printing Segment by Type (Product Category) 
1.2.1 Global Metal Material for 3D Printing Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025) 
1.2.2 Global Metal Material for 3D Printing Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017 
1.2.3 Titanium 
1.2.4 Nickel 
1.2.5 Stainless Steel 
1.2.6 Aluminum 
1.2.7 Others 
1.3 Global Metal Material for 3D Printing Segment by Application 
1.3.1 Metal Material for 3D Printing Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025) 
1.3.2 Aerospace & Defense 
1.3.3 Automotive 
1.3.4 Consumer 
1.3.5 Healthcare 
1.3.6 Other 
1.4 Global Metal Material for 3D Printing Market by Region (2013-2025) 
1.4.1 Global Metal Material for 3D Printing Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025) 
1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025) 
1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Metal Material for 3D Printing (2013-2025) 
1.5.1 Global Metal Material for 3D Printing Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025) 
1.5.2 Global Metal Material for 3D Printing Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

……..

7 Global Metal Material for 3D Printing Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 
7.1 3D Systems Corporation 
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.1.2 Metal Material for 3D Printing Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.1.2.1 Product A 
7.1.2.2 Product B 
7.1.3 3D Systems Corporation Metal Material for 3D Printing Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.2 Arcam AB 
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.2.2 Metal Material for 3D Printing Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.2.2.1 Product A 
7.2.2.2 Product B 
7.2.3 Arcam AB Metal Material for 3D Printing Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.3 EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems 
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.3.2 Metal Material for 3D Printing Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.3.2.1 Product A 
7.3.2.2 Product B 
7.3.3 EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems Metal Material for 3D Printing Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.4 Voxeljet 
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.4.2 Metal Material for 3D Printing Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.4.2.1 Product A 
7.4.2.2 Product B 
7.4.3 Voxeljet Metal Material for 3D Printing Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.5 GKN 
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.5.2 Metal Material for 3D Printing Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.5.2.1 Product A 
7.5.2.2 Product B 
7.5.3 GKN Metal Material for 3D Printing Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.6 Sandvik 
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.6.2 Metal Material for 3D Printing Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.6.2.1 Product A 
7.6.2.2 Product B 
7.6.3 Sandvik Metal Material for 3D Printing Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.7 Carpenter Technology Corporation 
7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.7.2 Metal Material for 3D Printing Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.7.2.1 Product A 
7.7.2.2 Product B 
7.7.3 Carpenter Technology Corporation Metal Material for 3D Printing Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.8 Renishaw 
7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.8.2 Metal Material for 3D Printing Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.8.2.1 Product A 
7.8.2.2 Product B 
7.8.3 Renishaw Metal Material for 3D Printing Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.9 Hoganas 
7.10 LPW Technology 
7.11 Optomec

Continued…..

