Joyce Kane of Cybertary to be Featured on CUTV News Radio

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An entrepreneur or small business owner has a passion for nurturing their ideas, bringing to successful fruition their passion. Sometimes this means we cannot focus our complete attention on every facet of the business in order to grow. What if there was a firm that will deliver the work you just can’t seem to get around to do, freeing you up to focus on the tasks you do best - wouldn’t that be a huge advantage?

Joyce Kane is Owner and CEO of Cybertary, a virtual administrative support company providing office support to small businesses and organizations.

“Working virtually and remotely from the client’s location, we provide unparalleled services that complement our client’s work,” says Joyce. “This may be your traditional office work, virtual receptionist services, marketing program development and execution, bookkeeping, web and graphic design – whatever our client may need. We take on the work that many organizations don’t have the time or desire to handle.”

Joyce left the corporate world in 2008 and began investigating alternatives to the traditional corporate career where she could utilize her expertise to help others. Having never thought of herself as an entrepreneur, but realizing she had the capacity and qualifications to succeed including an MBA, she began exploring her options. As a former IT infrastructure manager, she knew her skill in matching the client’s needs with the appropriate resource on her team would translate well to her new venture. The Cybertary business model - relieving the client’s pain points with the appropriate team member skilled in that area – was the perfect calling for her.

“Handling their bookkeeping services, as an example, is one of the most indispensable and centrals tasks we perform for our clients,” says Joyce. “This includes organizing their invoices, tracking their revenues and providing reports. Our proficiency is also in executive concierge services, which is anything that is not illegal, immoral, or unethical. This may include logistic and travel planning, internet research, mailings – whatever the client may need.”

Cybertary is a one stop shop for a full portfolio of services that brings a cohesive solution, on demand and with custom pricing and convenient flexibility. Cybertary delivers quality, timely services to an organization, liberating them from the projects or tasks that are not furthering their business.

Cybertary is an indispensable asset to any organization because it allows them to focus on the aspects of their business that they need to address, while delegating those tasks better performed by others.

“Our tagline is ‘Do what you best, let Cybertary do the rest’. That expresses us in a nutshell,” says Joyce. “The bottom line is people don’t have to be burdened with time consuming tasks that are not furthering their business along, not with us here to assist them. Our mission is to help them grow their businesses; that is our biggest contribution and the most positive impact we deliver for our clients’ passion.”

