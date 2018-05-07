Polymeric Foams Global Market 2018 Key Players,Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2025
PUNE, INDIA, May 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Polymeric Foams Market
This report studies the global Polymeric Foams market status and forecast, categorizes the global Polymeric Foams market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Abriso NV (Belgium)
Achilles Corporation (Japan)
American Excelsior Company (USA)
Armacell International SA (Luxembourg)
BASF SE (Germany)
Boyd Corporation (USA)
Carpenter Company (USA)
Celotex Limited (UK)
Covestro AG (Germany)
DowDuPont, Inc. (USA)
Fagerdala World Foams AB (Sweden)
FXI (USA)
Huntsman International LLC (USA)
JSP Corporation (Japan)
Recticel (Belgium)
Rogers Corporation (USA)
Sealed Air Corporation (USA)
Sekisui Alveo AG (Switzerland)
Sonoco Products Company (USA)
Synthos S.A. (Poland)
Tekni-Plex, Inc. (USA)
The Woodbridge Group(r) (Canada)
Vita Cellular Foams (UK) Limited (UK)
Zotefoams PLC (UK)
The regional scope of the study is as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into
Polyolefin Bubble
Polypropylene Foam
Polystyrene Foam
Polyurethane Foam
Other
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including
Building
Car
Environmental Protection Material
Plastic
Other
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze and study the global Polymeric Foams capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025);
Focuses on the key Polymeric Foams manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future.
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Polymeric Foams are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Key Stakeholders
Polymeric Foams Manufacturers
Polymeric Foams Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers
Polymeric Foams Subcomponent Manufacturers
Industry Association
Downstream Vendors
Available Customizations
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:
Regional and country-level analysis of the Polymeric Foams market, by end-use.
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.
Table of Contents-Key Points Covered
Global Polymeric Foams Market Research Report 2018
7 Global Polymeric Foams Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis
7.1 Abriso NV (Belgium)
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.1.2 Polymeric Foams Product Category, Application and Specification
7.1.2.1 Product A
7.1.2.2 Product B
7.1.3 Abriso NV (Belgium) Polymeric Foams Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.2 Achilles Corporation (Japan)
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.2.2 Polymeric Foams Product Category, Application and Specification
7.2.2.1 Product A
7.2.2.2 Product B
7.2.3 Achilles Corporation (Japan) Polymeric Foams Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.3 American Excelsior Company (USA)
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.3.2 Polymeric Foams Product Category, Application and Specification
7.3.2.1 Product A
7.3.2.2 Product B
7.3.3 American Excelsior Company (USA) Polymeric Foams Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview
7.4 Armacell International SA (Luxembourg)
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors
7.4.2 Polymeric Foams Product Category, Application and Specification
7.4.2.1 Product A
7.4.2.2 Product B
7.4.3 Armacell International SA (Luxembourg) Polymeric Foams Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)
7.4.4 Main Business/Busi
Continued….
