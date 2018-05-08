Healing You Holistic Health Practices Announces Free “Ground Your Roots Info Bites” Special Therapeutic Empowering Event

Delve deep into your ROOTS, and how that affects you now, and how you can break any cycle that you think holds claim to your life!

LOS ANGELES , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Can negative patterns be broken? According to Dr. Meredith Watson and Healing You Holistic Health Practices they certainly can. The key is finding their root causes. And this is exactly what she is offering to do in an upcoming free event.



People are, by nature, creatures of habit, and many negative things can be traced back to deep roots that cause themselves to be repeated over and over again. The good news is that Dr. Watson is exceptionally skilled at finding these causes and resolving them. This and more will be featured at a special free “Ground Your Roots Info Bites” event where the Transformational Soul Journey Healer and Psychoneuroimmunology Practitioner, will put all of her passion into helping attendees clear up some of the deepest causes of negative reoccurring patterns in their lives.

“I am looking forward to helping remove dysfunctional roots that clients may be experiencing, while at the same time helping to make stronger the roots that make them stronger, happier, more fulfilled, and more successful,” commented Dr. Watson. “The value of this kind of deeply touching work can't be overstated.”

According to Dr. Watson, there are generally three root causes that serve to block self-change and she will expertly address them all in the seminar. For those familiar with her near-magical ability to help make a quick and lasting change in the people, she works with the excitement surrounding the free “Ground Your Roots Info Bites” special event is soaring. www.bit.ly/HealingYouHolisticHealthPracticeLiveEvent

Ashley R., recently said in a five-star review, “Check out this amazing woman! She has been a wealth of information and has been so supportive every step of the way as I strive to grow my organization. Dr. Watson has been a life-saver.”

To learn more be sure to visit www.bit.ly/HealingYouHolisticHealthPracticeLiveEvent