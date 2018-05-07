Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Global Structural Steel Pipe Market 2018 Research In-Depth Analysis, Key Players, Applications, Forecasts To 2025

PUNE, INDIA, May 7, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Structural Steel Pipe Market

This report studies the global Structural Steel Pipe market status and forecast, categorizes the global Structural Steel Pipe market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in North America, Europe, Japan, China and other regions (India, Southeast Asia, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa).

The major manufacturers covered in this report 
Omega Steel 
JFE Steel Corporation 
O'Neal Steel 
Metalcorp Steel 
Totten Tubes 
Orrcon Steel 
Zekelman 
Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation 
Kottler Metal 
Corpac Steel 
The regional scope of the study is as follows: 
North America 
United States 
Canada 
Mexico 
Asia-Pacific 
China 
India 
Japan 
South Korea 
Australia 
Indonesia 
Singapore 
Rest of Asia-Pacific 
Europe 
Germany 
France 
UK 
Italy 
Spain 
Russia 
Rest of Europe 
Central & South America 
Brazil 
Argentina 
Rest of South America 
Middle East & Africa 
Saudi Arabia 
Turkey 
Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into 
Carbon Steel 
Alloy Steel 
On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including 
Construction 
Automotive 
Communication 
Power

The study objectives of this report are: 
To analyze and study the global Structural Steel Pipe capacity, production, value, consumption, status (2013-2017) and forecast (2018-2025); 
Focuses on the key Structural Steel Pipe manufacturers, to study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in future. 
Focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis. 
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region. 
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks. 
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth. 
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments. 
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market 
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market 
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Structural Steel Pipe are as follows: 
History Year: 2013-2017 
Base Year: 2017 
Estimated Year: 2018 
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Key Stakeholders 
Structural Steel Pipe Manufacturers 
Structural Steel Pipe Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers 
Structural Steel Pipe Subcomponent Manufacturers 
Industry Association 
Downstream Vendors

Available Customizations 
With the given market data, QYResearch offers customizations according to the company's specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report: 
Regional and country-level analysis of the Structural Steel Pipe market, by end-use. 
Detailed analysis and profiles of additional market players.

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Global Structural Steel Pipe Market Research Report 2018 

7 Global Structural Steel Pipe Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis 
7.1 Omega Steel 
7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.1.2 Structural Steel Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.1.2.1 Product A 
7.1.2.2 Product B 
7.1.3 Omega Steel Structural Steel Pipe Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.2 JFE Steel Corporation 
7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.2.2 Structural Steel Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.2.2.1 Product A 
7.2.2.2 Product B 
7.2.3 JFE Steel Corporation Structural Steel Pipe Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.3 O'Neal Steel 
7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.3.2 Structural Steel Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.3.2.1 Product A 
7.3.2.2 Product B 
7.3.3 O'Neal Steel Structural Steel Pipe Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.4 Metalcorp Steel 
7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.4.2 Structural Steel Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.4.2.1 Product A 
7.4.2.2 Product B 
7.4.3 Metalcorp Steel Structural Steel Pipe Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.5 Totten Tubes 
7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.5.2 Structural Steel Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.5.2.1 Product A 
7.5.2.2 Product B 
7.5.3 Totten Tubes Structural Steel Pipe Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview 
7.6 Orrcon Steel 
7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors 
7.6.2 Structural Steel Pipe Product Category, Application and Specification 
7.6.2.1 Product A 
7.6.2.2 Product B 
7.6.3 Orrcon Steel Structural Steel Pipe Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018) 
7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview 

Continued….

