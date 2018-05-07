Oil painting by John Philip Falter and early modern studio pottery vase by Toshiko Takaezu score big at Ripley Auctions
Oil on panel painting by the renowned American artist and illustrator John Philip Falter (1910-1982), circa 1955 ($92,400).
Important modern studio pieces included several offerings from Japanese-born American artist Toshiko Takaezu (1922-2011).
Oil on canvas portrait of the noted textiles artist Ruben Eshkanian (1936-2016) by Lennart Anderson (1928-2015) ($2,520).
The estate collection auction of American Craft, 20th Century Art & Design was packed with 348 lots of turned wood, studio pottery, American prints, original artwork and more. The event was held in Ripley Auctions’ gallery, located at 2764 East 55th Place in Indianapolis. A little over 50 people attended the sale in person, while internet, phone and absentee bidding was very strong.
The Falter painting was easily the top lot of the auction. Rendered around 1955, it depicted a Future Farmers of America student, with his father, receiving a check for his first delivery of steers to the Omaha stockyard. The painting, a promotional piece for the Eli Lily agricultural product Stilbosol (a cattle feed additive), was artist signed and measured 41 inches by 29 inches.
The 10-inch-tall glazed stoneware modern studio pottery vase by Toshiko Takaezu featured a double spout and was signed with the artist’s monogram. Two other Takaezu studio pottery creations posted identical selling prices of $2,040. One was a glazed stoneware moonpot with rattle. The other was a glazed stoneware vase, 7 ½ inches tall. Both had the artist’s monogram.
“Our March auction was selected from three estate collections, each representing a lifetime of passion for art and design,” said Dan Ripley of Ripley Auctions. “Collectors worldwide seized on the opportunity to acquire rarities seldom seen at auction, and they bid aggressively. We’re seeing excitement and a sense of urgency from collectors we haven’t seen in a decade or more.”
Following are additional highlights from the auction, which grossed $288,810 (including the buyer’s premium). Online bidding was brisk across the three platforms – Invaluable.com, eBay Live and AuctionZip. There were 1,414 total bids presented from 198 bidders who participated by phone (787 console bids) and absentee (585 bids). Prices quoted include the buyer’s premium.
A glazed porcelain figural dog teapot by Jack Earl (Am., b. 1934), titled Bow Wow, 13 ¼ inches tall, signed and dated 1993 and in good condition with no damage, changed hands for $3,840. Also, a glazed studio pottery bowl by Richard DeVore (Am., 1933-2006), unsigned by the artist and measuring 4 ½ inches tall by 8 inches in diameter, went to a determined bidder for $2,520.
A turned wood bowl made from Georgia hackberry by Ed Moulthrop (Am., 1916-2003), known as the father of modern woodturning, signed on the base and 6 ½ inches in diameter, finished at $2,640. Also, a watercolor on paper painting by Fred D. Jones (Am., 1914-2004), depicting a woman with doves by a fountain, artist signed and 23 inches by 19 ¼ inches (framed) hit $2,760.
A pair of framed paintings with Indianapolis subjects by Indiana-born painters both did well. A pastel on paper by Otto Stark (1859-1926), titled Irvington Landscape, Indianapolis, artist signed and dated 1905, brought $2,400; while an acrylic and watercolor on paper by Harry Allen Davis (1914-2006), titled Union Station, Indianapolis, signed lower right, knocked down for $2,160.
An oil on canvas portrait of the noted textiles artist Ruben Eshkanian (Armenian American, 1936-2016) by Lennart Anderson (Am., 1928-2015), 15 inches by 13 inches in the frame, rose to $2,520. Also, a flat woven textile panel made from hand-dyed wool by the subject himself, Mr. Eshkanian, titled Stripe D’Orient V (1985), large at 116 inches by 50 inches, fetched $1,440.
A tall carved stoneware studio pottery vase by Clyde Burt (Am., 1922-1981), 17 ¼ inches in height and artist signed on the base, realized $2,280; while a stoneware vase with black and white geometric decoration signed with a stamp by John Ward (Br., b. 1938), went for $1,680.
Ripley Auctions has a full slate of auctions planned for the coming months, all in the Indianapolis gallery. They are as follows. All times quoted are Central.
• May 14: Session VIII, The Portzline Collections: Iconic Retro Costume Jewelry, 3 pm.
• May 19: Southwest and Native American Art & Artifacts, 11 am.
• June 2: Muncie Art Pottery – A Comprehensive Single Owner Collection, 11 am.
• June 18: Session 1, Carole Tanenbaum Vintage Jewelry Collections
• June 30: Estate Collections with American Craft, 20th Century Art & Design, 11 am.
• July 16: Session IX, The Portzline Collections: Iconic Retro Costume Jewelry, 3 pm.
• July 18: Fine Jewelry, Art & Antique Auction, 11 am.
• Aug. 13: Session X, The Portzline Collections: Iconic Retro Costume Jewelry, 3 pm.
• Aug. 25: Art & Antique Auction, 11 am.
• Sept. 17: Session 2, Carole Tanenbaum Vintage Jewelry Collections
• Sept. 29: Art & Antique Auction, 11 am.
