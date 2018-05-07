Serenity in Chains Releases Phoenix Rising collection, celebrates strength of women.
Each jewelry design features recycled copper, bursting with color that is created through a flame painting process to produce a statement of beautiful strength.TOLEDO, OHIO, UNITED STATES, May 6, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Designer Michelle Maddux from Serenity in Chains has released the brand new Phoenix Rising Collection, and each product is individually made by the designer herself. The Phoenix Rising Collection is available now, and has already sold out of several designs.
Serenity in Chains is known for helping women overcome body image issues and self confidence struggles, so they feel sexy and confident in any circumstance.
Thus, for the first time, Michelle has created an entire product line of her favorite and most popular necklaces, bracelets and intimate jewelry. The new Phoenix Rising collection is available to the public, now.
The collection will be exclusively sold on the website SerenityInChains.com where the limited edition designs are already selling out.
The Phoenix Rising jewelry collection is designed to showcase strength despite adversity with stunning colors and textures that make women feel as though they were beautifully strong.
This collection emphasizes classic earth tones, and bursts of rainbow hues to capitalize on today’s trends while remaining a timeless jewelry design.
All of the Phoenix Rising necklaces and bracelets are made from eco friendly recycled copper which mean the women wearing them will be able to feel like earth friendly goddesses while wearing these unique pieces.
Her collection also includes intimate jewelry to help women with body positivity and confident body image.
Each individual necklace, bracelet, and intimate jewelry design has its own name. A few examples are:
• Phoenix Rising Signature
• Feather Goddess
• Phoenix Feather
• Phoenix Down
Phoenix Rising ranges in price from $45 to $500.
Michelle is excited to welcome her fans to her the new handmade product line collection they've been requesting for over a year.
Michelle Maddux
Serenity in Chains Ltd.
419-665-6245
