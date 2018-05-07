New Report on Network Camera And Video Analytics Market Projected to Grow at CAGR of +22% - Global Forecast to 2023

The major part of the network camera market segmentation revolves around five parameters; technology, product types, resolution, verticals, and geography.

The Network Camera And Video Analytics market estimated to grow at a CAGR of +22% during forecast period.

The video analytics market and the video surveillance market have undergone a drastic change in the recent years. The reason for these changes is the rising criminal activities, terrorist attacks, demand for the intelligent security systems and the dwelling infrastructure. The advanced surveillance systems provide the advantage of remote monitoring over physical security, hence increasing the demand in the market. The network camera and the video analytics market is gaining prominence owing to the developments in the technology. The video surveillance market is changing rapidly from the standalone solutions to the networked solutions, analog to the digital systems, and the growing array of the complex video analytics.

A complete analysis of the Global Network Camera And Video Analytics Market is been done in this intelligence report. It includes the investigations done of the past progress, present ongoing market scenarios and future prospects. In this particular market report an accurate data of the products, strategies and market shares of leading companies are mentioned clearly. Depending on the important parameters this report elucidates a detailed outline of Network Camera And Video Analytics market. For better understanding end users, products, regions and many other segments are studied and explained by the analyst. An impacting such as the driving forces which help make the market progressing are discussed in order to help the client understand the future market position.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, ADT security services, Agent video intelligence, Arecont Vision, Axis Communication, Bikal UK, Bosch Security, CISCO Systems, Honeywell Security group, and among others.

The retail industry is undergoing tremendous changes and the business environment has truly become a multi-channel world. Cloud demand in the retail market has been fueled by the growing volume of data that must be processed to make important decisions, particularly when inferring and leveraging marketing and merchandising analysis. Increasing adoption of smartphones and shift toward omni-channel experience are a few factors driving the Network Camera And Video Analytics market, while the high cost of deployment is hindering the market growth.

The market is escalating rapidly, owing to rising digitization and continuous advancements in the field of cognitive science and computer science that are shaping the way for a new technology. Be that as it may, the cost acquired in making the products is more and the unmistakable degree of profitability is low, in this way representing a major restraining factor for the market's development.

The aspects that affect the growth of the market have been settled as the best way to understand this market accurately. Investigate more accurate data regarding every aspect that impacts the market each year during the forecast period. This report was conducted in a competitive landscape of the global Network Camera And Video Analytics market with insights into recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, company profiles, financial position, product portfolio and SWOT analysis.

