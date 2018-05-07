Bruneau & Co.'s first-ever Pop Culture, Street & Unusual Art Auction will be held Saturday, May 12th, in Cranston, R.I.

Painting of the Simpsons character Krusty the Clown by Ron English (Ill./Tex., b. 1959), titled Krusty the Grin (circa 2017). Painted cast vinyl figure by Alexander Girard (N.Y., 1907-1993), in collaboration with X BE@RBRICK, titled International Love Heart (2009). Offset lithograph in colors by KAWS (Am., b. 1974), titled Undefeated Billboard (2004). Acrylic and aerosol on wood panel by Sylvia Ji (Calif., b. 1982), titled Mary M. (2007). Oil on canvas painting by Taro Yamamoto (Mass./N.Y., 1919-1994), titled Provincetown, Massachusetts Catholic Church (1956).

The sale is packed with 118 lots by some of the most famous artists in the burgeoning genre – names such as KAWS, Ron English, Sylvia Ji and Robert Rustermier.

If you’d asked me twenty years ago if I’d be selling my vinyl sculptures of Pinocchio and Boba Fett or paintings of Krusty the Clown for thousands of dollars, I’d have said you were crazy.” — Kevin Bruneau