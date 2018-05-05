PACS software market insights to 2022 Projects the market to Grow at a Healthy CAGR, know about the Growth Factors
Key players profiled: Carestream Health, iCRco, Dicom Systems, eRAD, Konica Minolta, Medicor Imaging, RamSoft, Radsource, Esaote, Siemens Healthcare, Telemis.PUNE, INDIA, May 5, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global market for photo archiving and communication systems (PACS) and radiological information systems (RIS) has increased at a significant rate over the past few years, enabling appropriate data management in healthcare facilities. With the growing demand for digitization in the healthcare industry, the market will continue to grow in the next few years.
Based on product type, the global PACS and RIS markets witnessed the emergence of PACS as a major segment of sales in 2017. Maintain its dominance in the PACS forecast period with the widespread use of PACS and the constantly increasing demand for the cardiology and orthopedic sector. Of the various types of PACS products available on the global market, the segment of oncology PACS is expected to be the largest growth segment in the forecast period of the report. The growing prevalence of various cancers is expected to be a major driver of the growing demand for oncology PACS.
This report studies the global PACS Software market, analyzes and researches the PACS Software development status and forecast in United States, EU, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. This report focuses on the top players in global market, like: Carestream Health, iCRco, Dicom Systems, eRAD, Konica Minolta, Medicor Imaging, RamSoft, Radsource, Esaote, Siemens Healthcare, Telemis, Trice Imaging and VIDISTAR.
The report defines, describes, and forecasts the global PACS software market by type, application, end-user, and region. It also offers a detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market. The report provides a comprehensive review of the major market drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. It also covers various important aspects of the market. These include an analysis of the competitive landscape, market dynamics, market estimates in terms of value, and future trends in the PACS software market.
From a geographical point of view, the global PACS and RIS market is dominated by North America, which accounts for +40% of the market in 2017. The vast increase in effective medical services to address cases and substantial increases in a number of chronic diseases is a major contributor to market share in the North American market in recent years. The PACS segment maintained its dominant position in the North American market in the same year due to its vast array of applications in oncology and cardiology.
