PIXU TABLE™ - LEGO® COMPATIBLE TABLE WITH 23 COLOR BLOCKS LAUNCHES KICKSTARTER CAMPAIGN WITH VAN GOGH'S EDITION

LEGO® meets arts on the table. Experience your LEGO® in a more creative way! If you join PIXU Table, you can be the next Van Gogh.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, May 5, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seoul, South Korea - MAVC design, a South Korean toy developing studio, this week officially launched a Kickstarter campaign for garnering widespread support and financial backing for PIXU TABLE™ - LEGO® Compatible table with 23 color blocks, which aims to LEGO and PIXEL Art fans

PIXU TABLE re-interpreted the Van Gogh's master piece with 8-bit pixel art, which gives you the opportunity to have world-famous master piece of your own. The PIXU TABLE will be a great gift for adults who have been dreaming about owning world’s master piece by reconstructing the Van Gogh's master piece in the form of 8 bits that are popular again in these days. It gives the time to concentrate only for yourself, who is living in a complicated modern society.

For kids, it helps to improve concentration and thinking ability by inducing finger exercise and visual training. Unlike other products, the Pixel Table is easy to clean up and kids can continue yesterday's play on today, which satisfies both parents and children.

The fixture table is compatible with Lego and Duplo and it’s four strong legs are removable,which is highly utilized. Also, there is a non-slip pad, so you can use it on the slope without any problem. After completing your work, you can decorate your work on the wall by attaching a clear cover.

“We use super-fast wireless internet while we get caught in traffic jams. Subway lines are getting tangled more and more, and our smartphone cameras are getting better and better every year. All of these have brought a total convenience to our lives including mine, but my life is now too fast and complicated because of them.” Said project creator _MAVC team . “All of us sometimes want to and need to look at our lives in a simple way so that PIXU starts to interpret this world with 8-bit bricks.”

Backers can have the world's largest 4024-pixel deck (600mm x 485mm) of LEGO Block compatible panels. You can also have your own pixel art frames when purchasing a set on the Starry Night of Van Gogh, which is one of the world’s popular master piece.

All backers can have a set of 24 color blocks in a 300HKD, plus 60HKD to have two 32x32 Lego compatible plates. The Lego compatible PIXU TABLE is 585HKD (USD75), and the limited Van Gogh block table set is 1000HKD.

The Kickstarter campaign is officially open until June 12, 2018.

For more information about the Kickstarter campaign, visit: http://kck.st/2JENH7z

For more information about creator, please visit: instagram.com/mavc.design instagram.com/pixublock



Contact : Sangnam An

Phone : +82.10.2744.6175_

Email : mavcdesign@gmail.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/mavc.design www.instagram.com/pixublock

Kickstarter campaign : http://kck.st/2JENH7z

