U-Turn Made by Officer Leads to Crash, Costs $750,000

Jeff Schaffer of Jenkintown's Saffren & Weinberg resolves case involving police car auto accident.

Approximately 300 people are killed in accidents involving police pursuits each year. Of that 300, roughly 30% of fatalities occur from those who aren't even involved in the pursuit.”” — Marc Weinberg, Attorney

JENKINTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorney Jeff Schaffer of Jenkintown's Saffren & Weinberg works hard to obtain justice for the victims of auto accident personal injury cases. Throughout the years, the team at Saffren & Weinberg has won millions of dollars for those who have suffered injuries.



Jenkintown's Jeffrey Schaffer handles personal injury cases along with medical malpractice, social security disability, property damage, wrongful death, and product liability.



Recently, Jeffrey Schaffer helped a client settle a case involving a personal injury that she suffered during an auto accident involving a police car. The police officer made a U-turn striking the client's vehicle. The client suffered two cervical herniations and a ligament tear in her right shoulder. The client underwent surgery to her shoulder and neck.



According to research conducted by the University of Washington, approximately 300 people are killed in accidents involving police pursuits each year. Of that 300, roughly 30% of fatalities occur from those who aren't even involved in the pursuit. It is important to realize that these instances are common.



After the client suffered her injury, she reached out to Saffren & Weinberg to receive legal help on her case. Attorney Jeff Schaffer was happy to file a lawsuit to get the injured client the justice that she deserved. After a settlement conference with the court, Schaffer was able to resolve the case.



Marc Weinberg, Lawyer, of Jenkintown and Ken Saffren, Attorney are named partners at Saffren & Weinberg which is located in Jenkintown, PA. The team works tirelessly to help improve the situations and lives of victims that have been involved in auto accidents and suffered personal injuries. The firm is known as "The People's Voice In Court" and they make themselves available via email on the website or by phone 215-576-0100. They provide a no-charge, complimentary case review and are more than happy to answer any questions that you may have.



+++++ Disclaimer +++++ This press post/release is considered advertising and does not constitute any client-attorney privilege and does not offer any advice or opinion on any legal matter. This release was drafted by Results Driven Marketing, LLC: a full-service digital marketing, public relations, advertising and content marketing firm located in Philadelphia, PA