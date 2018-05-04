WRONG VEHICLE Provided Under Oath to Lee County Port Authority Police by Tortfeasor Enterprise Holdings

WRONG CAR IDENTIFIED UNDER OATH -- Witness Statement

Crime victim speechless after reading notarized witness statement with false material facts and intends to notify U.S. Department of Justice for investigation

Or is this truly a systematic money scam by Enterprise Holdings’ that deserves the attention of the US Department of Justice and the Attorney General from every state in this nation” — David Howe, National Car Rental crime victim and survior

FORT MYERS, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, May 4, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SubscriberWise, the nation’s largest issuing CRA for the communications industry and the leading protector of children victimized by identity fraud, announced today the profoundly remarkable and revealing ‘Voluntary Witness Statement’ taken under oath and “being given of my own free will and not under duress or coercion and involves the facts of the incident as to my involvement. I do hereby certify that I have read the preceding statement and that it is the truth, to the best of my knowledge and belief” executed on December 16, 2016, and containing patently false information that was part of an official Lee County Port Authority Police investigation.

“I have no idea what is going on at Enterprise Holdings National Car Rental at the SW FL Fort Myers International Airport but I certainly don’t like it one damn bit,” declared David Howe, National Car Rental crime victim and America’s child identity guardian. “Does Enterprise Holdings’ senior management, including CEO Pamela M. Nicholson, have any idea about this entire brazen debacle? Perhaps it’s time for the CEO and her senior staff to meet with me and to discuss this and other predatory behavior engaged by the company’s rental brands:

• Enterprise Retaliates Against Crime Victim, SubscriberWise Founder Acknowledges: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171129006330/en/Enterprise-Retaliates-Crime-Victim-SubscriberWise-Founder-Acknowledges

• SubscriberWise Founder Howe Asks FTC Chairwoman Ohlhausen to Investigate Regions Bank and Alamo for UDAPs and Section 5 Violations: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170327005714/en/SubscriberWise-Founder-Howe-Asks-FTC-Chairwoman-Ohlhausen

“Is this all just incredible human incompetence with levels of failure that few could imagine or comprehend? Or is this truly a systematic money scam by Enterprise Holdings’ that deserves the attention of the US Department of Justice and the Attorney General from every state in this nation? One only need read the Lee Port Authority police report with admission after admission after admission of excuse and incompetence. It's truly unbelievable,” said Howe.

Related: Enterprise Rent-A-Car credits customer $4,000 after investigation: http://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/enterprise-rent-a-car-improperly-charges-customer-1.3466025

“Regardless of what Enterprise may perceive of this incredible negligence and incompetence, I certainly now understand fully why the company is so eager to deny consumers due process in a court of law in the United States of America. What a sad shame it really is,” Howe insisted.

Listen to agent eagerly announce Enterprise Holdings’ arbitration policy as ‘standard’ for denying consumers – even in cases of fraud – civil due process and justice in a court of proper jurisdiction with commensurate jury verdicts: https://soundcloud.com/user-370781554/howe-damage-recovery-unit-cannot-sue-no-due-process .

“Since the initial predatory encounter and fraudulent extortion demand that followed the mysterious vehicle damage that was used to create the illusion of a legitimate claim, I’ve wondered why the police investigation didn’t offer any specific details or explanation for what occurred after I left the airport on October 29, 2016. Indeed, the evidence I provided media and law enforcement left absolutely no doubt about the subsequent damage that was photographed and sent to my email, along with a demand for $502.80 and a drumbeat of requests for my insurance and credit card information.

“But now I have in my possession a witness statement from the manager involved with the predatory event, contained with the official police investigation and provided directly to the Lee Port Authority Police, which conspicuously indicates an entirely different vehicle from the one that I returned more than two weeks earlier.

“And not only is the vehicle indicated the WRONG ONE, but the witness statement contains other patently false facts about the events of the afternoon. Given this obvious cover-up, I plan to issue a subpoena for video and audio surveillance that may exist in Fort Myers. And for the record, I know recording systems exist there,” confirmed Howe. “An Enterprise Holdings' Station Manager - whose identity I reported directly to Lee Port Authority police - took me 'behind the scenes' and provided me a number of critical details about the organization, including a view of a closet containing networking and computer terminals.

“Of course, I plan to provide all the details of this entire civil theft and predatory encounter, under sworn testimony, to the Honorable Archie B Hayward Jr. and the citizens of Lee county and the world.

“Thank goodness I have substantial documentation – including vehicle identification obtained directly from Enterprise Holdings management in Miami and elsewhere – that clearly proves the vehicle I rented and returned to Fort Myers on October 29, 2016. I also have photographs that I took – as well as photographs taken by Enterprise and sent to my email – that proves what car I rented. See comprehensive and undeniable evidence presented to state and federal agencies concerning the vehicle and other details: https://www.docdroid.net/bqSiEWw/national-car-rental-criminally-damages-its-own-property-and-then-seeks-recovery-from-victim-subscriberwise-ceo-proves.pdf .

“I can hear it now,” concluded Howe. “It’s ‘HUMAN ERROR’. Yes, it’s all a big giant mistake otherwise known as ‘HUMAN ERROR’ by Enterprise Holdings and their companies Alamo, National, and Enterprise. HUMAN ERROR. Huuummmannn Errrooorrr. Huuuummmaaaannn Errroooorrrr.”

