IoT Fleet Management Market to Grow at a CAGR of 21.26% by 2022 According to new Research

IoT Fleet Management Market by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2022

HOUSTAN, UNITED STATES, May 4, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IoT fleet management market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 21.26% during the forecast period, to reach USD 8.28 billion by 2021. The key factors driving the market are the requirement of high operational efficiency, integration of smart devices with vehicles, and upcoming regulations on fleet safety and security. However, key restraints such as lack of IoT infrastructure in developing countries, cost sensitivity of small fleet companies, and driver privacy concerns could affect the growth of this market.

“Cloud hybrid model is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The hybrid cloud deployment model is expected to be the fastest growing market during the forecast period. This is because accessibility, flexibility and data implementation options are available at a low cost. Hybrid models use cloud burst and disaster recovery architectures to reduce cloud risk. In addition, the concept of "fog computing" is in its infancy and has a positive impact on future markets. With cost-effective on-time delivery capabilities, vehicle companies moving to hybrid models will further fuel the growth of the hybrid deployment model market.

For Sample Copy of this report: https://www.researchnreports.com/request_sample.php?id=90638

The device management platform is expected to dominate the IoT vehicle management market. It is estimated to be the largest and fastest growing market during the review period. Device authentication, remote access, monitoring and troubleshooting, and provides security against hacking and malware attacks. OAuth 2.0 and OpenID Connect 1.0 are authentication models that enhance device authentication that works on IoT servers. In addition, increased use of custom devices such as smartphones and tablets will drive the device management platform market in IoT vehicle management.

The managed services sector is expected to grow at an annual average growth rate from 2017 to 2022. The factors that contribute to this market growth are constantly changing customer needs, increased infrastructure complexity and reduced maintenance costs. The advent of IoT has resulted in a paradigm shift in the vehicle management industry by handling multiple tasks over a single network. This will further drive demand for managed services in the IoT fleet management market.

Large trucks in the commercial vehicle sector are expected to dominate the IoT vehicle management market during the review period. The public bus IoT vehicle management market is growing at a relatively slower rate than passenger cars and heavy trucks. IoT supports these vehicles by providing real-time tracking, effective fuel management, intelligent routing management, and reduced maintenance and operational costs.

Avail Discount on this report: https://www.researchnreports.com/ask_for_discount.php?id=90638

The Americas are estimated to dominate the IoT fleet management market. The Americas market is growing due to the high adoption rate of technologically advanced products, strict regulatory compliance and strong network infrastructure (3G / 4G or future 5G connectivity). As the number of passenger cars, public buses and heavy trucks in the Americas increases, faster data exchange is required for better analysis and decision making. Therefore, IoT will help fleet companies to respond to government regulations related to emissions and fleet safety, which will increase demand for the IoT fleet management market in this region.