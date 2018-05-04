Iran Life Insurance Pipeline Review, 2020- Identify Key Business Opportunities

Insurance Industry

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, May 4, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Iran Life Insurance Market

Summary

'Life Insurance in Iran, Key Trends and Opportunities to 2020' report provides a detailed outlook by product category for the Iranian life insurance segment, and a comparison of the Iranian insurance industry with its regional counterparts.

It provides key performance indicators such as written premium, incurred loss, loss ratio, commissions and expenses, total assets, total investment income and retentions during the review period (2011–2015) and forecast period (2015–2020). The report also analyzes distribution channels operating in the segment, gives a comprehensive overview of the Iranian economy and demographics, and provides detailed information on the competitive landscape in the country.

Click here for sample report @ http://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/1918012-life-insurance-in-iran-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2020

Scope of the Report

This report provides a comprehensive analysis of the life insurance segment in Iran:

It provides historical values for the Iranian life insurance segment for the report’s 2011–2015 review period, and projected figures for the 2015–2020 forecast period.

It offers a detailed analysis of the key categories in the Iranian life insurance segment, and market forecasts to 2020.

It provides a comparison of the Iranian life insurance segment with its regional counterparts

It analyzes the various distribution channels for life insurance products in Iran.

It profiles the top life insurance companies in Iran and outlines the key regulations affecting them.



Table of Contents

1 Key Facts and Highlights

2 Executive Summary

3 Economy and Demographics

4 Segment Outlook

4.1 Regional Comparison

4.2 Segment Indicators

4.2.1 Gross written premium and penetration

4.2.2 Policies sold

4.2.3 Claims

4.2.4 Assets and investments

5 Distribution Channel Outlook

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Iran Insurance Company – company overview

6.1.2 Asia Insurance Company – company overview

6.1.3 Dana Insurance Company – company overview

6.1.4 Alborz Insurance Company – company overview

6.1.5 Parsian Insurance Company – company overview

.Continued

For Detailed Reading Please visit @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/1918012-life-insurance-in-iran-key-trends-and-opportunities-to-2020

About Us

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe. Wise Guy Reports understand how essential statistical surveying information is for your organization or association. Therefore, we have associated with the top publishers and research firms all specialized in specific domains, ensuring you will receive the most reliable and up to date research data available.