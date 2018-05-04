Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Methylene Chloride Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 - 2025

Methylene chloride, also known as dichloromethane, is a solvent which is used in various organic transformation reactions. It is produced by treating methane with chlorine gas.
The analysts forecast the global methylene chloride market to grow at a CAGR of 4.84% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global methylene chloride market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA


The report, Global Methylene Chloride Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors
• AkzoNobel
• DowDuPont
• Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited
• PPG Industries
• Shin-Etsu Chemical

Market driver
• High growth in pharmaceutical industry
Market challenge
• Harmful health effects
Market trend
• Growing paints and coatings industry
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?


Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
• Market ecosystem
• Market characteristics
• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING
• Market definition
• Market sizing 2017
• Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
• Bargaining power of buyers
• Bargaining power of suppliers
• Threat of new entrants
• Threat of substitutes
• Threat of rivalry
• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
• Segmentation by application
• Comparison by application
• Paint remover – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Pharmaceuticals – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Chemical processing – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Metal cleaning – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Others – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
• Geographical segmentation
• Regional comparison
• APAC – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Americas – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• EMEA – Market size and forecast 2017-2022
• Key leading countries
• Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
• Market drivers
• Market challenges

PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
• Growing paints and coatings industry
• Use of methylene chloride as blowing agent in place of fluorocarbons

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
• Overview
• Landscape disruption

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
• Vendors covered
• Vendor classification
• Market positioning of vendors
• AkzoNobel
• DowDuPont
• Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited
• PPG Industries
• Shin-Etsu Chemical
Continued…..

Wise Guy Reports is part of the Wise Guy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd. and offers premium progressive statistical surveying, market research reports, analysis & forecast data for industries and governments around the globe.

wiseguyreports

