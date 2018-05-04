Wiseguyreports.Com Publish New Market Report On -“Methylene Chloride Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast 2018 - 2025”

Methylene Chloride Market 2018

Methylene chloride, also known as dichloromethane, is a solvent which is used in various organic transformation reactions. It is produced by treating methane with chlorine gas.

The analysts forecast the global methylene chloride market to grow at a CAGR of 4.84% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global methylene chloride market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



The report, Global Methylene Chloride Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• AkzoNobel

• DowDuPont

• Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Limited

• PPG Industries

• Shin-Etsu Chemical

Market driver

• High growth in pharmaceutical industry

Market challenge

• Harmful health effects

Market trend

• Growing paints and coatings industry

