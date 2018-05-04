The Citric Acid Market is expected to reach $4376 million by 2023.
China is the major consumer of household detergents, with citric acid finding its application in detergents.
According to the new market research report by IndustryARC titled “Citric Acid Market By End-Use Industry (Food & Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Soap & Detergent, Printing and Others), By Application (Acidulant, Stabilizer, Cleaning Agent, Binding Agent and Others) & By Geography - Forecast (2018-2023)”, the market is driven by the growth of the food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and toiletries industries.
Asia Pacific to dominate the Citric Acid Market during the forecast period
Asia Pacific is likely to dominate the Citric Acid Market during the forecast period. China is the major consumer of household detergents, with citric acid finding its application in detergents. Europe occupies the second position in the market, followed by US, due to the consumption of citric acid across the world. Africa, Japan, and Middle East hold an equal share due to detergent consumption in household activities. In the Americas, the large end user segment is the food and beverage segment, followed by the industrial segment and pharmaceutical segment. In Europe, citric acid is used as acidulates in the food & beverage industry.
Selected Analysis done in the full Report:
Citric acid has high antioxidant properties due to which it is used as an excipient in pharmaceutical preparations. The salts of citric acid are used as anticoagulants due to their Calcium chelating ability. 10% of citric acid is used in non-food related products such as cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and chemical industry. In Biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, citric acid is used as a substitute for nitric acid to enhance high purity process piping. It is even used in effervescent systems. These systems are applied in denture cleaning products, pain relief and vitamin tablets. Citric acid is also used to control the pH of the system. It
Excerpts on Market Growth Factors
Citric acid is used in the food canning industry to lower the pH and stop enzymatic oxidation. It also plays an important role in the stability of the frozen food.
Citric acid is used as a blood anticoagulant as the citrate ion chelates the Calcium, thereby preventing blood from clotting.
Citric acid is an environmentally friendly chemical. Hence, it is used as a major chemical in the industrial sector. This factor drives the demand for the Citric Acid Market.
Key players of the Citric Acid Market
The main key players of the Citric Acid Market are Tate & Lyle, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM), Jungbunzlauer AG,Cargill Corporation, and Hoffmann-La Roche AG. Tata & Lyte is the largest company in the Citric Acid Market. It has a plant capacity of 165000 MTPA globally. Archer Daniels Midland Company is the second largest company in the world and the largest company in the US. It operates in divisions such as oil seed products, corn starch products, bio-products, and other grains. Jungbunzlauer AG is specialized in producing citric acid. Cargil Corporation is one of the world’s largest agribusiness companies in the world.
Citric Acid Market is segmented as below:
Citric acid is used in industries such as pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and toiletries.
A. Citric Acid Market By Grade
1. Food grade
2. Industrial Grade
3. Pharmaceutical Grade
4. Others
B. Citric Acid Market By Form
1. Powder
2. Liquid
C. Citric Acid Market By End Use Industry
1. Food & Beverage
2. Pharmaceutical
3. Soap & Detergent
4. Printing
5. Others
D. Citric Acid Market By Application
1. Acidulant
2. Stabilizer
3. Cleaning Agent
4. Binding Agent
5. Others
Companies Citied / Interviewed
1. COFCO Bio-chemical (Anhui) Co., Ltd
2. Yixing-union Biochemical Co., Ltd
3. Jiangsu Gadot Nuobei Biochemical Co., Ltd
4. Shandong Juxian Hongde Citric Acid Co., Ltd.
5. Huangshi Xinghua Biochemical Co., Ltd
6. Laiwu Taihe Biochemical Co., Ltd
7. Shandong Hongshide Chemical Co., Ltd
8. Tate & Lyle
9. Archer Daniels Midland Company
10. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
11. Company 11+
What can you expect from the report?
The Citric Acid Market report is Prepared with the Main Agenda to Cover the following 20 points:
1. Market Size by Product Categories & Application 11. Demand Analysis (Revenue & Volume)
2. Market trends & Relevant Market Data 12. Country level Analysis
3. Manufacturer Landscape 13. Competitor Analysis
4. Distributor Landscape 14. Market Shares Analysis
5. Pricing Analysis 15. Value Chain Analysis
6. Top 10 End user Analysis 16. Supply Chain Analysis
7. Product Benchmarking 17. Strategic Analysis
8. Product Developments 18. Current & Future Market Landscape Analysis
9. Mergers & Acquisition Analysis 19. Opportunity Analysis
10. Patent Analysis 20. Revenue and Volume Analysis
Frequently Asked Questions:
Q. Does IndustryARC publish country or application based reports in Citric Acid segment?
Response: Yes, we do have separate reports as mentioned below:
1. Americas Citric Acid Market(2018-2023)
2. Europe Citric Acid Market(2018-2023)
3. Asia Pacific Citric Acid Market(2018-2023)
Q. Does IndustryARC provide customized reports and charge additionally for limited customization?
Response: Yes, we can customize the report by extracting data from our database of reports and annual subscription databases. We can provide the following free customization:
1. Increase the level of data in application or end user industry.
2. Increase the number of countries in geography chapter.
3. Find out market shares for other smaller companies or companies which are of interest to you.
4. Company profiles can be requested based on your interest.
5. Patent analysis, pricing, product analysis, product benchmarking, value and supply chain analysis can be requested for a country or end use segment.
Any other custom requirements can be discussed with our team, drop an e-mail to sales@industryarc.com to discuss more about our consulting services.
