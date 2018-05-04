Issued by Wise Guy Consultants Pvt. Ltd.

Artificial Grass Turf Market - USA Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2022

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents "USA Artificial Grass Turf Market Report 2018" New Document to its Studies Database

With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Artificial Grass Turf industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Artificial Grass Turf market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 1.88% from 731 million $ in 2014 to 773 million $ in 2017, BisReport analysts believe that in the next few years, Artificial Grass Turf market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2022, The market size of the Artificial Grass Turf will reach 822 million $. 
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better. 
Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.

Section 1: Free——Definition

Section (2 3): 1200 USD——Manufacturer Detail 
Ten Cate 
FieldTurf 
CoCreation Grass 
Polytan GmbH 
Domo Sports Grass 
Mondo S.p.A. 
ACT Global Sports 
SIS Pitches 
Beaulieu International Group 
Saltex Oy 
Edel Grass B.V. 
Condor Grass 
Nurteks 
Victoria PLC 
Garden Grass 
Taishan 
LIMONTA SPORT S.p.A. 
ForestGrass 
Wonderlawn

 Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3136951-usa-artificial-grass-turf-market-report-2018                             

                                      

Section (4 5 6): 1200 USD—— 
Product Type Segmentation (Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type, Tuft Grass > 10 mm Type, Needlefelt Grass Type, , ) 
Industry Segmentation (Contact Sports, Leisure, Landscaping, Non-Contact Sports, ) 
Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation

Section 7: 400 USD——Trend (2018-2022)

Section 8: 300 USD——Product Type Detail

Section 9: 700 USD——Downstream Consumer

Section 10: 200 USD——Cost Structure

Section 11: 500 USD——Conclusion

 

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3136951-usa-artificial-grass-turf-market-report-2018                       

Table Of Contents:                                                                                                                          

Section 1 Artificial Grass Turf Product Definition 
Section 2 USA Artificial Grass Turf Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview 
    2.1 USA Manufacturer Artificial Grass Turf Shipments 
    2.2 USA Manufacturer Artificial Grass Turf Business Revenue 
    2.3 USA Artificial Grass Turf Market Overview 
Section 3 Manufacturers Who Have Artificial Grass Turf Business in USA Introduction 
    3.1 Ten Cate Artificial Grass Turf Business Introduction 
      3.1.1 Ten Cate Artificial Grass Turf Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2017 
      3.1.2 Ten Cate Artificial Grass Turf Business Distribution by Region 
      3.1.3 Ten Cate Interview Record 
      3.1.4 Ten Cate Artificial Grass Turf Business Profile 
      3.1.5 Ten Cate Artificial Grass Turf Product Specification 
    3.2 FieldTurf Artificial Grass Turf Business Introduction 
      3.2.1 FieldTurf Artificial Grass Turf Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2017 
      3.2.2 FieldTurf Artificial Grass Turf Business Distribution by Region 
      3.2.3 Interview Record 
      3.2.4 FieldTurf Artificial Grass Turf Business Overview 
      3.2.5 FieldTurf Artificial Grass Turf Product Specification 
    3.3 CoCreation Grass Artificial Grass Turf Business Introduction 
      3.3.1 CoCreation Grass Artificial Grass Turf Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2017 
      3.3.2 CoCreation Grass Artificial Grass Turf Business Distribution by Region 
      3.3.3 Interview Record 
      3.3.4 CoCreation Grass Artificial Grass Turf Business Overview 
      3.3.5 CoCreation Grass Artificial Grass Turf Product Specification 

 Continued…….                                                      

 

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Manufacturing, Retail, World & Regional
