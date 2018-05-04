Artificial Grass Turf Market - USA Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2022
Wise.Guy.
PUNE, INDIA, May 4, 2018 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “USA Artificial Grass Turf Market Report 2018” New Document to its Studies Database
With the slowdown in world economic growth, the Artificial Grass Turf industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past four years, Artificial Grass Turf market size to maintain the average annual growth rate of 1.88% from 731 million $ in 2014 to 773 million $ in 2017, BisReport analysts believe that in the next few years, Artificial Grass Turf market size will be further expanded, we expect that by 2022, The market size of the Artificial Grass Turf will reach 822 million $.
This Report covers the manufacturers’ data, including: shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better.
Besides, the report also covers segment data, including: type segment, industry segment, channel segment etc. cover different segment market size, both volume and value. Also cover different industries clients information, which is very important for the manufacturers.
Section 1: Free——Definition
Section (2 3): 1200 USD——Manufacturer Detail
Ten Cate
FieldTurf
CoCreation Grass
Polytan GmbH
Domo Sports Grass
Mondo S.p.A.
ACT Global Sports
SIS Pitches
Beaulieu International Group
Saltex Oy
Edel Grass B.V.
Condor Grass
Nurteks
Victoria PLC
Garden Grass
Taishan
LIMONTA SPORT S.p.A.
ForestGrass
Wonderlawn
Request For Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3136951-usa-artificial-grass-turf-market-report-2018
Section (4 5 6): 1200 USD——
Product Type Segmentation (Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type, Tuft Grass > 10 mm Type, Needlefelt Grass Type, , )
Industry Segmentation (Contact Sports, Leisure, Landscaping, Non-Contact Sports, )
Channel (Direct Sales, Distributor) Segmentation
Section 7: 400 USD——Trend (2018-2022)
Section 8: 300 USD——Product Type Detail
Section 9: 700 USD——Downstream Consumer
Section 10: 200 USD——Cost Structure
Section 11: 500 USD——Conclusion
Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3136951-usa-artificial-grass-turf-market-report-2018
Table Of Contents:
Section 1 Artificial Grass Turf Product Definition
Section 2 USA Artificial Grass Turf Market Manufacturer Share and Market Overview
2.1 USA Manufacturer Artificial Grass Turf Shipments
2.2 USA Manufacturer Artificial Grass Turf Business Revenue
2.3 USA Artificial Grass Turf Market Overview
Section 3 Manufacturers Who Have Artificial Grass Turf Business in USA Introduction
3.1 Ten Cate Artificial Grass Turf Business Introduction
3.1.1 Ten Cate Artificial Grass Turf Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2017
3.1.2 Ten Cate Artificial Grass Turf Business Distribution by Region
3.1.3 Ten Cate Interview Record
3.1.4 Ten Cate Artificial Grass Turf Business Profile
3.1.5 Ten Cate Artificial Grass Turf Product Specification
3.2 FieldTurf Artificial Grass Turf Business Introduction
3.2.1 FieldTurf Artificial Grass Turf Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2017
3.2.2 FieldTurf Artificial Grass Turf Business Distribution by Region
3.2.3 Interview Record
3.2.4 FieldTurf Artificial Grass Turf Business Overview
3.2.5 FieldTurf Artificial Grass Turf Product Specification
3.3 CoCreation Grass Artificial Grass Turf Business Introduction
3.3.1 CoCreation Grass Artificial Grass Turf Shipments, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2014-2017
3.3.2 CoCreation Grass Artificial Grass Turf Business Distribution by Region
3.3.3 Interview Record
3.3.4 CoCreation Grass Artificial Grass Turf Business Overview
3.3.5 CoCreation Grass Artificial Grass Turf Product Specification
Continued…….
CONTACT US:
NORAH TRENT
Partner Relations & Marketing Manager
sales@wiseguyreports.com
Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)
Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)
Norah Trent
WiseGuy Research Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
+1 646 845 9349 / +44 208 133 9349
email us here